Our forefathers joined together to separate from the oppressive government, high taxes and intrusive/abusive authorities of Imperial England in 1776. We are living in a day when it has become more obvious how intrusive and abusive our government has become. Our former president, Barack Obama, assumed “imperial powers,” defying Congress and the will of the majority of people in numerous ways.
It is apparent that things are going to get far worse as our representatives and senators make things more difficult for the hardworking, patriotic citizens who pay for government. Many of us feel betrayed by those who should be speaking for us and representing us. My friend (R. T. Kendall) of many years in his book These Are The Days of Elijah talks about breaking “the betrayal barrier” as God’s people. We need to confront betrayal and the brokenness of our government.
Of course, many in the employment of the government support the radical trend because they envision getting more, but what they don’t realize is that we are on our way to the fate of Greece, France and the other “broke” European socialist states. Statism does not work.
It doesn’t work because it robs from those who work to pay those in its employment and many who do not work and don’t intend to work. We are led by inexperienced, inept and incompetent leaders who think they know when in fact they are ignorant, not just of the Constitution and our heritage, but of the very legislation they are thoughtlessly passing. California Democrat Representative Nancy Pelosi made it very clear when she said of the Affordable Care Act, “We have to pass it in order to find out what is in it.” This same silly, foolish approach to legislation is being employed with the actions that the House has been engaged in as they have attacked and impeached the president.
We must overcome this betrayal of the people. We must defeat the statists who would grow government, dominate our lives, and raise taxes. Statism is wasteful. Waste is an awful element in our government—the waste of financial resources; the abuse of taxpayers; the impoverishment of workers; the blatant lies by our leaders (from presidents down through representatives and senators, including both Democrats and Republicans) about things like Obamacare, the Defense of Marriage and immigration.
Then there is the betrayal of Christians and others who love freedom in the countries dominated by Radical Islam (Egypt, Syria, Lebanon, Pakistan and others) by our former president and his foreign policies in giving weapons and money to Islamic radicals. In addition, there was the silence of President Obama and his administration regarding the persecution of Christians around the world, particularly in the Islamic countries where many are put to death for their faith.
Our forefathers “broke the betrayal barrier” and declared their independence, claiming freedom from oppressive taxation, liberty from a tyrannical government and separation from such oppression. In this same manner it is time that the taxpaying citizens and constitutional loyalists “break the betrayal barrier” by calling representatives and senators to account for their wasteful spending, impudence and ignorance. Indeed, this accountability must not engage just Washington, D.C.
It should also engage our state capitols and county seats, holding all elected politicians accountable. In the same manner we need to address the betrayal by federal judges at all levels, including the Supreme Court. We do not have to live under such oppression. There are avenues our forefathers made possible for us to take when our government breaks down. As my mother once said when we needed to straighten things up at home – Clean House!
One thing that we must recognize is the reality of betrayal. Even the “best people” will let you down. We should learn not to be surprised by such disappointments. Even the Bible teaches that disappointment is God’s appointment.
We should not be disturbed by such distressing things because we should recognize in these things the hand of God (1 Thessalonians 3:3). We are facing some of the greatest trials in our lives. We should resolve to take such difficulties with both hands, refusing to complain and grumble. We should determine that we are going to trust God to do His work and make His witness, especially in the worst of times.
Things may get much worse, but we can trust God to do His work and to make His witness to truth and right. All of us should remember what Ezekiel said, “’Son of man, when a land sins against Me by persistent unfaithfulness, I will stretch out My hand against it; I will cut off its supply of bread, send famine on it, and cut off man and beast from it. Though these three men, Noah, Daniel, and Job, were in it, they would deliver only themselves by their righteousness,’ says the Lord God” (Ezekiel 14:13-14). Even good people must face the consequences of betrayal and judgment when it comes on a nation.
We must not feel betrayed by God when He brings judgment upon the nation. Even Jesus was betrayed. I like to think of Jesus in the Garden of Betrayal saying in his heart and with his life as the enemies approached, “Bring it on!” He recognized His victory in the betrayal and defeat of His Judas. Betrayers cannot win in the end.
Sin is sin, no matter what anyone says. We cannot re-define sin and make it right. Even the legislatures of man cannot contradict the verdict of God’s judgment. History is witness to the reality of God’s judgment of sin. Jesus is the victor in the end. Sin cannot win. We are living in a day when even good words do not mean what people say. The “gay” lifestyle is anything but gay and it certainly is not right as far as God is concerned. No legislature or court can make God’s declaration as to sin reversed. Neither can our president ignore God’s law and expect to be blessed and prospered. So, let us “break the betrayal barrier,” celebrate our liberty and freedom, giving ourselves to a new determination to support truth and right, no matter what may come.
Our “community conversation” continues as we face these critical times. We need to share together the overcoming of betrayal and the certain victory of good, truth and right.