Only God is good and always right. We must acknowledge Him and trust Him in Jesus Christ to be our Savior. When we do, then we will quit doing what is wrong and agree with God. We need to acknowledge where we are wrong, but we do not need to agree with those who wrongly, maliciously and murderously depict others. Right and truth are both important in our lives. We must recognize that there are enemies within and without in our nation and experience.
God has given us truth in His Word and the presence of His Holy Spirit within us aiding us in our thinking and reasoning. We must be careful in how we interpret what God has given us in His Word because without the Holy Spirit’s direction we can wrongly present what He has said, becoming false prophets and the Devil’s colleagues.
The person who has enmity cannot be trusted to make wise decisions. The person who agrees with enmity cannot be trusted to lead wisely or graciously. Thus Paul comes to deal with how God desires for us to respond, even as Jesus responded. This is why Paul advised Timothy, “Study to shew yourself approved unto God, a workman that needeth not to be ashamed, rightly dividing the word of truth, but shun profane and vain babblings: for they will increase unto more ungodliness” (2 Timothy 2:14-16). So we must learn how to confront evil and how we can overcome it with God’s good.
Evil is real, and we all experience it. Evil denies and rejects God, His truth and law. God resists all evil. He does not agree with it or bless it. Paul’s message in Romans deals with this great problem of evil and how God has dealt with it. He stresses to Roman believers, “Recompense to no man evil for evil. Provide things honest in the sight of all men” (Romans 12:17). Then he reminds all of us that God is going to deal with evil. We must stand with God in dealing with evil. We are not to be preoccupied with evil and thereby let it overcome, discourage and defeat us. God judges evil and deals appropriately with it.
Paul’s conclusion regarding confronting evil is stressed in Romans 12:21. “Be not overcome of evil, but overcome evil with good.” Jesus overcame evil with good. We are to do the same. In other words, we need to stress what Jesus Christ did in the last days of His life on earth and the way Paul describes it in Romans chapters 1-11, which becomes the foundation and model for how we are to overcome evil with good.
“We are the disciples of Him, who died for His enemies.” This is a quote from a great commentary by Charles Bridges on the book of Proverbs. If we are Christians, then we should follow Jesus’ example and express His life in relation to our enemies and evil.
Are you a Christian? Then you are the follower of one who died for his enemies. Are you not a Christian? Then you are being pursued by one who died for His enemies — Jesus Christ. In fact, your reading this is part of His design to overcome the enmity between you and Him, and bring you to Himself. Jesus pursues those who do not know Him, and He continually wants to bless those who come to Him. All of this was decided before God and Jesus the Son created all things.
Paul calls us as Christians to love our enemies (Romans 12:20) and to overcome their evil with good (Romans 12:21). This call is based on what Christ did for us. Christ loved his enemies, and (in that way) he overcame evil with good. Not one of us would be a Christian if Christ had not loved His enemies and overcome our evil — our insubordination and willfulness and self-centeredness — with His great good — His death and resurrection. Jesus died for us.
Paul in Romans 5:10 makes this crystal clear: “If while we were enemies, we were reconciled to God by the death of his Son, much more, now that we are reconciled, shall we be saved by His life.” Once there was enmity between us and God. It came from both sides, ours and His. Our hearts were willful and rebellious and insubordinate (Romans 8:7; 5:6, 8), and His wrath was on us because of our rebellion (Romans 1:18; John 3:36; Ephesians 2:3). He was justifiably angry with us, and we deserved His eternal punishment.
Then there was the trip to Jerusalem. The plan of God for Jesus becomes very clear in this. He set His face like flint to go to the inevitable, God-designed, horrible, glorious events of that week before His death. Three times Jesus explained why He was going to Jerusalem — indeed why He came to earth. He came to sacrifice Himself for our evil to redeem (ransom) us.
This is one of the most important points in all the world for us to know and understand — only Jesus can provide an infinite ransom for our infinite sin. We are all sinners, enemies of God and one another. Jesus came to save us from ourselves. Look at what is taking place in the world today, the hate, the bombings, the killing, the maiming. That is the end result of sin. Jesus came to deal with that. We should not cooperate with that terrible carnage and vileness. It shows the need for Jesus’ sacrifice and His goodness.
What was the point of all this? Jesus answers this question, saying, “The Son of Man came not to be served but to serve, and to give his life as a ransom for many” (Matthew 20:28). The meaning of his death was ransom. This was no ordinary death. This death of the Son of Man and the Son of God was “ransom!” — a payment made to set people free from sin’s deadly power. Christ overcame the evil of our sin with the good of his own death and resurrection. We are called upon to do the same good. We should not yield to sin, but refuse and reject it. “While we were enemies, we were reconciled to God by the death of his Son.” Reconciled by the payment of a ransom.
You can’t ransom yourself from sin, and no man can ransom you. This is the mistake of all the religions of the world. All of them try to find ways for man to ransom himself. They try to pay for what they can never pay. God says it cannot be done. “Truly no man can ransom another, or give to God the price of his life” (Psa. 49:7-8). God Himself paid the ransom for His elect ones chosen before the foundation of the world.
I value what you think about overcoming evil.