Twice I have appeared in the Congressional Record which is the official published record of the public proceedings of both the United States Senate and the House of Representatives.
The first appearance was in the Dec. 3, 1982 issue and was the result of a letter that I wrote to our representative at that time in Kentucky, the Honorable Carroll Hubbard, Jr. Representative Hubbard read my letter to the House in session and inserted it in the record.
Hubbard emphasized that my letter stressed “the adverse effects of soaring interest rates upon persons at the grassroots. Indeed, too many individuals have lost everything due to escalating interest rates—including their businesses, homes, educational opportunities, and much more for which they have worked throughout their lives. I believe my colleagues will be interested in Reverend Hopkins’ comments.” He then presented my letter. I would like to share that letter about the excesses and extremes of an earlier day. The primary emphasis is still, if not more so, valid. Here is what I said to Representative Carroll Hubbard, Jr., in 1982. Out excesses and extremes today are slightly different.
“There is a matter which I would like to bring to your attention having noted that you serve on the Banking, Finance and Urban Affairs Committee. High interest rates are very disturbing to me. Having some knowledge as a result of my graduate work at Eastern and the University of Kentucky of the nature of our economic system I find it contradictory to growth and productivity. We live in a consumer oriented economy and when consumption declines you have a dangerous situation. If people do not have money, they cannot buy products. If people cannot buy products, manufacturers are not going to employ or continue to employ people. If people are unemployed they will not have money with which to buy. This is a simplistic view of our situation, but I believe an accurate one. The automobile and housing industries are examples of this very problem. My question—what is being done to bring down these unreasonable rates?
I do not believe those who are financially secure, even wealthy, understand the plight of those at the bottom of society or near the bottom. I find it hard to take President Reagan’s words seriously when I see little “cutting” in the White House regarding extravagance. These are not bitter words, but what I have come to feel from observation and listening to folks at the grassroots. It might be more helpful to give the financially oppressed and neglected a forum at which to speak. There are many sad stories of folks who have lost everything through soaring interest rates—businesses, homes, educational opportunities for children and much more.
Perhaps we might be able to talk at some point in the future about some of these issues. The mood of our time seems to parallel that of the 1920’s, let’s hope and pray that the conclusion will not be another 1929 and decade like the 1930’s.” Jerry Hopkins (letter dated September 17, 1982)
Things have not changed since that early time. This letter was written over 38 years ago, the lament that I expressed then has not improved. If anything the extravagance and excess has grown more gross and extreme, as well as offensive. I spoke of then President Ronald Reagan’s need to set an example by “cutting” in the White House. At that time I didn’t point out the fact of President Hoover’s refusal to take a salary when he served.
This reality must be acknowledged in regards to whoever is president, there should be an example of frugality and thrift, even in the presidential office, when millions are suffering and losing their good fortunes. Indeed, it is compounding the pain and increasing the insult to take the tax moneys yet to be paid and bail out those who have been wasteful, irresponsible, and extravagant.
This is especially true of those culprits in Congress who increase their salaries at our expense. It is certainly also true of those in many states, cities and local governments who have driven their entities into ruin and bankruptcy.
It is unfortunate that our previous president had to join with those who sought to help, not merely the people suffering because of the pandemic, but also the many other entities, some nonprofits and some for-profits, receiving huge sums of money.
I would call on our president today, Joe Biden, to set the example. Cut government, cut the extravagance, cut the waste, cut the jargon and the spin, cut the partisan bickering, cut congressional salaries, cut taxes, cut the flowery words and do what is good for the nation as a whole. It is hard to tell what is in the president’s hidden agenda, but the suspicion is that it is a pay off for those who elected him to office.
Perhaps that will become more obvious, but I hope that it isn’t true because there needs to be a better public, not to speak of private, image of the president than many have portrayed through the last several terms of both Democrats and Republicans.
Having mentioned the fact that Herbert Hoover didn’t take a salary, I would remind the nation that neither did now former president Donald Trump. He came to the office a billionaire and has endured unending harassment and ridicule and continuous opposition and hate.
Now we have a president who wants to “bring us together,” but he and those around him are unswervingly bent on continuing the determination to destroy one who is no longer holding the reigns of governmental power.
It is likely we are going to once again face economic ruin, not because of a pandemic but because of presidential executive orders that will take us into the arms of foreign powers benefiting from our waning success and gifts, all the while intending to sink the American “ship of state.” There is a glimmer of hope with the appointment of Biden’s new secretary of state saying that Trump did the right thing in facing China economically. Let us hope this is not merely a gesture to get some political capital for the move to “unite” all people under a socialist flag.
Let me hear from you as to what you think about presidential decisions, political salaries, frugal government, a socialist agenda and economic extravagance.