A theology of place is very important. All through history, even from the beginning in the Old Testament, there have been places that have special meanings, special purposes and memorable experiences. Indeed, all through the Bible there are important places that one must deal with and understand their meaning and purpose, from the book of Genesis to the book of Revelation. From the Garden of Eden in Genesis to the celestial city in Revelation, there are important places with which we must contend. Indeed, theology (the study of God) involves place, prayer, providence, provision and power. Place is location. Things happen in places where we find ourselves, show ourselves and live ourselves. It is in these places that we establish altars where we worship God, witness to His mighty work, and in that place work out our own salvation and sanctification.
We must also recognize that places also result in idolatry. Idols are located in places with which we have to contend. Sometimes place becomes idolatrous when we refuse to “let go” of what we have or where we are. We need to deal with this in our lives, being willing to leave a place where we have spent valuable time and work. There comes a time when that decision has to be made. David Heard is an example of this facet of place theology, as he has decided to “let go” of a special place in his life. That part of the history and theology of place we all must deal with in a few days. As you read this piece, final sales are in the process of being conducted at the old Heard Building in downtown Marshall.
There are factors in our history that involve the importance of place, people, products and process. Often these pass from present experience and are lost to memory (history) because we do not document the importance of place, the people engaged therein, the products and process involved in the place. Buildings are an important factor in understanding place. For many years I’ve been interested in studying and documenting the importance of place in our experience. In the book of Joshua there is the story of the crossing of the flooded Jordan River when God called the Israelites to enter and possess the Promised Land. That land was a place. This is clearly stated in the Bible in more than once location, but very clearly in the book of Joshua where God instructed the children of Israel to erect a monument of 12 stones to mark their passing over the river Jordan into the Promised Land. Such places involve many things.
Places involve, not only position, but also movements, transitions. This is certainly true of the building occupying the corner of Washington and Grand where today exists the old Heard Furniture Building. David Heard has been the owner of this building for many years. As I have talked with him about this place, he mentioned that he had been unlocking the door to enter the building now for over 50 years. The history of this place is important for us to remember.
The Heard Building used to be a Piggly Wiggly Grocery store and a Montgomery Wards Catalog Store. Many identify with this place having bought products; visited, seeking some special thing to gain for possession in their living places. It is important for us to remember places in our experience and historical expression. This building has been an important part of my life now for many years because I have worked with David in displaying old, used books and some new books for sale. In the format of “a flea market,” we have worked together making books and other stuff available for people to “seek and find” things to add to their collection of possessions. There have been others engaged with David in marketing their “stuff” through his flea market.
The building we are talking about has more history we need to recall. In 1947, Cleveland Heard and brother Allen started Heard Brothers Furniture Company on the southwest corner of the Square where Sam Mosley’s law office parking lot is located today. This is another point about “the theology of place” that we need to emphasize — places do not remain the same. Buildings come and go. With the passing of buildings goes memories and history that sometimes will be lost for all of us. So we need to write about them, share the stories and memories so that places will not be forgotten or neglected historically. Such points need to be considered. In many places old Walmart buildings become other enterprises. They become Tractor Supply stores, as in Marshall.
One very important commercial transition in my personal “theology of place” involved Pelz Jewelry store. Pelz once was in downtown Marshall on Washington adjacent to Matthewson Drug, which has now all been changed. Pelz moved to their present location on Grand (U.S. 80) where Charles has continued his family’s stewardship and careful provision for our shopping convenience. This is an important place for me. In 1968, I visited Mr. Pelz to get a piece of jewelry for Lucyann Mitchell that I would share with her when I asked her to marry me in the parking lot of Johnny Cace’s restaurant in Longview. I bought the piece earlier that day and then we drove to Longview and parked. I presented Lucyann the gift, asking her if she would consider marrying me. Of course, she said “yes” and we have been married now for 53 years. In this story you can see the important intersection of places in our lives and memories.
The Heard building has other memories that are important for us to consider as we think about the importance and theology of place. After buying out his brother Allen, Cleveland and his wife Elsie obtained the present location at 101 W. Grand in 1960. It then became referred to as Heard Furniture Company. At that time they did not own the place, but leased it. Later in 1976 they bought the building from Mrs. Emma Rains. Her late husband had owned Rains Funeral Home at the 100 block of East Grand and other properties throughout Marshall.
Around 1970 their son David joined the business, and they continued selling furniture, bedding and appliances until 2006. Then different parts of the building were rented out. Highway 80 Flea Market was one of the renters. In 2015, David Heard obtained the flea market and it continued to the present as Highway 80 Flea Market. The Heard Building place will now change once again with new owners and a new name.