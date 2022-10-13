We are living in a perilous time. Most people aren’t willing to consider the dangers that we face personally or professionally because all such people want to do is “make ends meet” and take care of themselves. Some of those want the government to take care of them and so they vote their “best interest” in electing those who will make sure they are paid. A couple of years ago, a public school teacher that I know shared with me a real story that illustrates the point that we need to consider as we work on deciding the electoral outcome this year. The teacher was experienced and committed to the educational task. Working with her was an aide who was young and studying to be a teacher herself with a major university in the area. One day this young lady who was already a single, unmarried mom came to the teacher announcing that she was resigning from her position.
The teacher asked her why. The young lady said, “I’m going to have another baby because I can make more that way than I can working as an aide and trying to finish my degree.” Bear with me as I clearly identify the serious problems with this true example of the tragedy associated with this young woman’s decision. She profited from breaking God’s laws and acceptable Christian morality because our government makes it possible for such individuals to profit. We reward immorality and laziness. In the same way, we reward criminality and murder. The attacks on police by criminals and murderers that are justified by even our national and many more local leaders also undergird what I’m arguing in this column.
Some of you are going to disagree, even become disgusted, with what I will present, but that doesn’t contradict the reality that exists. The intentional actions of our recent presidential administrations has been to grow our debt, intentionally robbing ourselves and all future generations, even forcing our governments, local, state and national, into default and collapse. This isn’t a new conflict. Our country in the very beginning had those who wanted to refuse to pay and take what they could without responsibility. Alexander Hamilton stressed the folly of this kind of situation and insisted that the debt had to be paid. Debt is many times necessary, but it cannot be taken lightly or casually. Debts must be paid or there will be serious consequences for many leading to wreck and ruin.
Our last presidents, George W. Bush, Barack Obama, Donald Trump and our present president, Joe Biden, have plunged our nation into the most debt we have ever had. President Obama accumulated more debt than all the previous presidents combined. It is true that President Bush contributed, but Obama far out spent him in every way. Government waste and overspending has greatly increased, and that has also increased the cost of government. It is time that we calmly consider the problems associated with this situation individually and socially. There are moral questions associated with our situation. From the robbery of taxpayers, the rewarding of immorality, the holocaust of abortion, the senseless waste of young warriors by politicians, and the ravaging of our police by movements such as Black Lives Matter and our national leaders to the individual choices of single parents, abandoning fathers, robbing criminals and marauding killers. We need to understand what we face.
One of the best studies of our critical situation is Mark Levin’s excellently- researched and well-written book, appropriately and accurately titled Plunder and Deceit. In his first chapter by this title, Levin asks, “Why do so many loving parents, as part of the ruling generation, abandon the civil society for the growing tyranny of a voracious central government that steals their children’s futures, thus condemning their children and unborn generations to a dangerously precarious and unstable environment, despite a large majority acknowledging the national decline for which they blame the politicians?”
Levin gives the accurate statistics and real-life examples to illustrate the tragedies looming on our horizon. Many, including most politicians in both Republican and Democrat parties, are guilty and refuse to assume responsibility. Our schools are being ravaged and ruined, our churches threatened and broken, our police blamed and murdered, our fellow citizens divided and denied. He clearly points to a major problem with such leaders having “an escalating preference for rule by administrative regulation, executive decree, and judicial fiat as the end justifies the means.” The consequence of our present situation is an entrapment “in economically unsustainable governmental schemes in which they are beneficiaries of and reliant on public programs, such as unfunded entitlements, to which they have contributed significantly into supposed ‘trust funds’ and around which they have organized their retirement years.”
The word “matter” has often been used to justify actions in recent times, from “Black Lives Matter” to “Children Matter” have justified what has been done. As these have been pushed and displayed, I have wondered about — “Do all lives matter? Even unborn babies? What about police lives? What about my life? What about your life?” Government, we must remember, as Abraham Lincoln insisted in the Gettysburg Address, should be “of the people, by the people, for the people.” He specifically stated that the nation “under God, shall have a new birth of freedom” and that such government should be preserved and promoted. The “plunder and deceit” characteristic of most politicians who lie, steal, savage and ravage must not be allowed to continue.
We must consider ourselves and how we relate to those around us and what we stand for as moral beings. Jesus’ people should not condone immorality and social disorder and deceit. If we refuse God’s way and witness, we are embracing deadly and destructive ends that will result in our demise. We cannot tear down one another without terrible consequences. I recommend that you read Plunder and Deceit with the subtitle “Big Government’s Exploitation of Young People and the Future.” Do our children, grandchildren and future generations matter? What are your thoughts on these matters as we approach a change in some of our national leadership? I look forward to hearing from you as we consider these critical questions.