Now that isn’t a bad principle by which to live. There are many who would deceive us. They want us to believe them and their incredible claims. They insist that I do not believe because I question what they say or claim. It isn’t wrong to raise questions, or to ask for confirmation.
Thomas was one who lived by this principle. His perspective on life wasn’t negative or doubtful, just cautious and realistic. He had witnessed the Roman soldiers hammer the iron spikes through Jesus’ hands and feet. He had witnessed the spear thrust into His side to assure death. Those awful sounds still echoed in his memory. The questions still cried for answers — where was God when Jesus was nailed on the cross? Where was He when Jesus suffered? Where was He when He died? Did God not care? Was He not observant? What happened?
As one of Jesus’ twelve disciples, Thomas didn’t believe Jesus was done right. He didn’t think Jesus deserved crucifixion. He did know that Jesus had died. He saw that, and he realized that Jesus’ death ended great hopes and many ambitious plans for a Kingdom. Jesus’ crucifixion had not made sense, but it was more believable and sensible than what Peter, Andrew and the other believers were telling. They said, “We have seen the Lord.” Nobody with any sense could believe that a dead man, one crucified and buried, could be alive.
This incident in Thomas’ life reminds me of a story shared by a preacher to explain this kind of thinking. He said that Thomas reminded him of a country boy who sat down to a very formal, sophisticated dinner. “Somewhere in the middle of the main course he put a huge piece of hot potato in his mouth. He embarrassed everyone at the table by putting his hand to his mouth, spitting out the hot potato, and laying it on his plate. He looked up calmly and said, ‘You know, some fools would have swallowed that.’”
Thomas was very cautious and he wouldn’t swallow what others told him. He wanted to see, to witness, to know for himself. He had legitimate skepticism because he knew that unquestioned, blind belief could lead to wrong conclusions. He wanted real truth, Jesus Christ Himself in flesh and blood, to show him. Now this is an important approach to things that exist at the present time, lest we make the wrong decision. What are the facts? Who should we believe? What is the “spin” being placed on things? What is true right around us? What we see or hear or experience can be devastating for us.
Many believed that Barack Obama was going to bring the change we needed and the hope that was desired. Neither of those promises have become true for us in the present. Many chose Joe Biden over Donald Trump because they thought he would be better for the country and for them, bringing togetherness and support, hoping for prosperity and unity. When we look around us, we see more division, more failure, more racism, more debt and more disaster than we could have imaged even during Obama’s years. We are in a much worse condition, particularly in terms of the racial, financial and moral situation. We have a president who has misrepresented his Catholic faith; used his office to promote the acceptance of “same-sex” marriage; used his elected office to better himself and his family financially; opened our borders to all manner of illegals and problems; and the power of his office to rob some people to give to others. Our grandchildren’s children are going to be paying the debt this president and his team have created.
There are some hardcore supporters who still believe in the “messiah” they hoped Obama would become for the nation would actually be carried on with his vice-president as the elected-president. We must realize that Obama is not Jesus Christ; and Joe Biden certainly isn’t anything near being Christian. Obama and Biden aren’t what many people think they are. We must embrace reality, not what we are told or want to believe to be true. What we need is the shock of Ed Klein’s best-seller about the Obama presidency — The Amateur. The title actually came from a remark made by President Bill Clinton in a conversation about his urging Hillary to challenge Obama for the Democrat nomination. He gave his final judgment of the forty-fourth president, saying, “Barack Obama is an amateur!” The reason Obama has remained in Washington, D.C. is to give Biden support and direction to continue the leftward drift of the United States.
There is an important point in all of this, and we dare not fail to realize the truth about these matters. Obama and Biden have failed. They have failed to even unify their own political party. Neither Obama nor Biden have been able to bring experienced and acceptable leaders to key positions in their cabinets and executive offices. The waste of billions of dollars, the failure of the bail-out initiatives they promoted and the increasing unemployment are realities that must not be ignored or casually dismissed. These cannot be the fault of Donald Trump or any other past president. All of these, and much more, are related to these two presidents. Spin is not enough. Good campaigning can’t solve these serious problems.
There is so much more than can be said about “the amateur” in the White House and his “experienced” former vice president now “running” things. Ed Klein says it. This book is a must-read for this important summer and in preparation for the campaigns leading up to 2024. I would be interested to know what you think about “the amateur” and his experienced former vice president and what we need to do in light of what they have done after the successes of Donald Trump in foreign policy and economic leadership. Take some time to think about and to respond to this column.