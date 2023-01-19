We need to go back to the dawn of human history to get some idea of the nature of evil and sin. It is an ancient story. It is part of our history. All humans have roots back in this ancient time. When evil came into human history, it brought division, destruction, dissatisfaction, differences, defeat and death. You can read this true story in Genesis 1-4 dealing with how things came into being. The first family has some important things to teach us. These lessons need to be considered.
The popular expression “raising Cain” (or possibly “raising cane”) can be associated with this family. Adam and Eve were the first parents who “raised Cain,” but they were not the last. Cain represents those who are destroyers, the kind of person who can leave you bleeding along the road and walk away feeling sorry for himself. A good number of these folks frequent the church and society, often leaving people in their path wounded and hurt but never themselves touched or convicted. They are destroyers.
A Destroyer is the kind of person for whom appearances are everything. It doesn’t matter what is true inside, but what they appear to be outside. The Destroyer will lie, chisel, manipulate, accuse and do whatever is necessary to diminish you, to put you in your place. After all, he thinks he is better than you and more right than you in what he does and says. A Destroyer does not want anyone to make him or her look bad, for the destroyer that would be terrible. He doesn’t want to be challenged and if he is, then he will turn with terrible vengeance upon the one who has put him “down.”
Such a Destroyer is the kind of person who can hurt you deeply and will feel no pain for you, he is incapable of feeling hurt. He thinks only of himself or herself, unable to really feel for the person whom he has injured or hurt. This kind of person cannot, will not, feel any hurt for the person that he has injured.
Most of us when we read these words will be thinking of how we have been hurt, not about the other person, the person we have hurt. Jesus is all about bringing us to consider how we are destroyers, how we hurt others, not how hurt we have been. In this, I’m writing about all of us — the hurt and the hurters. Jesus dealt with this directly, individually and personally. He said to Simon Peter, “Get thee behind Me Satan.” He named his name and said, “Peter, I’m talking about you, not John, not James, but you. Satan is in you and he is using you to disrupt the work of God and to miscommunicate the Word of God. Satan will use anyone he can to disrupt, destroy and distort. It is up to us to stand with Jesus and to refuse to cooperate with Satan. If we do not, then the work and word of God will experience defeat and distortion.
The stories of these kinds of people and situations are vast. Churches, societies, nations and individual lives have been and continue to be harmed and hurt by those “raising Cain.” This story is meant to bring us to reality about ourselves and how we relate to people and talk about people. It is to “raise Cain,” to show us ourselves to make clear what happens when we cooperate with Satan, living selfishly and wickedly. We may not like what we read, hear or see. In fact, I expect those who are Cains to get mad and to pout and to refuse to be convicted. Such Cains will go on insulting, hurting and mistreating those around them in their own family, in the church, in society and think that they are right in what they do and say — they often destroy others with words and works, but they feel no pain at all for them. This ancient story in Genesis chapter 4 can help us.
God confronts Cain in his sin. God accepted the offering of Abel, but he did not the offering of Cain. Cain got angry and refused to deal with God’s convicting statement. God rejected Cain. God makes a distinction between people. There are those who believe that God treats everyone the same. That is not the case. God accepts some and rejects others. Jesus made a distinction. He said, “Some will say, ‘Did we not preach in your name?’ ‘Did we not do many mighty works in your name?’” Jesus then said, “Depart from Me, you that work iniquity, I never knew you.” Sometimes we make a great deal about “knowing the Lord,” but that isn’t what is most important. It is most important for the Lord to know us. We need to be known and redeemed by the Lord Jesus Christ. God gives a serious warning to Cain that Cain ignores to his detriment.
God says to Cain, “Sin is crouching at the door” (Genesis 4:7). Sin is like a vicious animal crouching to leap on us to devour us if given the opportunity. We must recognize the power of this thing of sin that all of us struggle with. Satan and sin crouch, waiting to defeat us. This is the problem in human relationships and individual lives — “sin is at the door.” Evil is involved. Sinful human nature is at work. We usually under this kind of circumstance turn to get counsel. Cain sought counsel from God. He didn’t like what he heard, so he left. He was angry, filled with hate and hostility. In his anger he killed his brother Abel. That is human nature. This story is our warning as to how we treat one another. We should not give evil any place to work.
After Cain killed Abel, God came to confront him. God asked him a significant question that we also must consider. “Where is Abel your brother?” Cain lies and refuses to deal truthfully with God. “I don’t know. Am I my brother’s keeper?” The answer to that question, of course, is YES! We are our brothers and sisters’ keeper. We need to deal with this evil that we might have healing for both the hurt and the hurter. Think of the millions and millions of people hurt and destroy by these selfish, wicked people.
Let me hear from you on what you think about the destruction of “raising Cain” and pursuing life’s healing.