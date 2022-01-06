Much can be learned about racism and racial relations by studying the experiences of both whites and Blacks in local communities. Minister-Author Bill Whittaker gives in his book “Silent Tears: One Black Family’s Quiet Tolerance of Racial Prejudice Corbin, Kentucky, 1919-1993” such a true story. Whittaker takes a Black family and association of individuals focused in an important mountain community in southeastern Kentucky to reveal the overcoming of racial strife and tragedy. In his “Foreword” he establishes the importance of this mountain town, its commerce and industry. Coal mining and railroad transportation establishing the employment and economic successes for this community.
The story Whittaker tells of the Clara and Alberta and Emma Woods presents the tragedies, the pain and price of both white and Black individuals and families in a mountain community. Whittaker portrays the events during the years from 1919 to 1993 through the eyes and experiences of Alberta Woods, sometimes in conversations with real white people who associated with her and her family.
The author traces the drama of Black family life through individuals in this moving story. The husband and father of Emma and Alberta marks the “silent tears” of this mother and her young daughter as they struggle with the racial prejudice, economic loses and social isolation of being Black in Corbin. This is a glimpse into the larger problem of racism and racial intolerance and hatred in so many thousands of people’s lives both white and Black.
In chapter 3 on the 1940s, the author clearly presents the response of most political leadership in the context of efforts in the neighboring state of Tennessee to appoint Blacks to draft boards and the resulting white rejection and violence to that.
There are other related stories in this family story — the development of Colonel Harland Sanders’ restaurant that would become the very successful “fast food” chain that came to be known as Kentucky Fried Chicken is mentioned but not over-emphasized in this drama.
The white mob led by Amos Miracle resulted in rearranging the employment and economic life for the Blacks who could stay in Corbin due to the influence and support of respected white citizens such as Dr. Simmons, the Lanes and Walkers.
Much is being said at the present about racism and its impact on individuals and groups — systemic racism, Black Lives Matters, All Lives Matter, color blindness, anti-immigration, intersectionality, Critical Race Theory and other radical issues associated with these ideas and movements. All these racial ideas have important relation to religion, institutions and political movements.
The Political Left has embraced the term “systemic racism” because it can be used to blame a power structure dominated by whites by using the term “racism” to recall the brutalities and violence of earlier eras. Whittaker’s story of Alberta and her family actually picture the incredible power of whites in accepting and advancing their Black friends, even when those individuals worried about what might happen to their white friends in such a hate-filled atmosphere. Then there is the glimpse into the white conscience when, after years have passed, a white man who participated in the mob that attacked the Black railroad and coal mine workers in 1919 Corbin came to the wake for Emma apologizing for his actions, admitting his agonized conscience through all those years.
What we see in Alberta’s story and her fractured family is an explanation of sin’s role in both white and Black lives. As the drama of racial prejudice and exclusion played its role in both white and Black families, we see the loss and pain of abandoned fatherhoods and fatherless childhoods fostered in such men as Howard Nolan. Nolan abandoned his wife and sons in Barbourville and took a flawed role in Alberta and Emma’s lives as he boarded with them. This facet of Alberta’s family story is a glimpse into thousands of Black families’ struggles with immorality and sin in the absence of husbands and fathers.
We see in this story so artfully and awesomely depicted in Whittaker’s SILENT TEARS, the struggle of both whites and Blacks to deal with their sins in relation to the tensions embracing America’s founding ideals and the continuing existence of the reality of inequality. This tension is certainly marked in the lives of both whites and Blacks as both struggle with the question of liberty’s existence. On Thomas Jeffersons’s Memorial there is engraved his words that show a white slave owner’s understanding of the struggle and tension —
“God who gave us life gave us Liberty. Can the liberties of a nation be secure when we have removed a conviction that these liberties are the gift of God? Indeed I tremble for my country when I reflect that God is just, that His justice cannot sleep forever. Commerce between master and slave is despotism. Nothing is more certainly written in the book of fate than that these people are to be free.”
It was the former slave Frederick Douglass who posed for his people the question “What to the slave is the Fourth of July?” In these quotes we see the tension in both white and Black regarding the blessing of liberty and how such a “promissory note” can be earned and cashed. We see in Whittaker’s portrayal of Alberta’s story the efforts of both whites and Blacks in Corbin to close the gap between America’s promise of Liberty and the awful reality of racism, racial hatred and sin in both whites and Blacks.
There is an expanding understanding of the drama locally portrayed in this family story dealing with oppression and misery socially and racially. What we have is not just a picture of a flawed past in a small mountain community but a growing understanding and developing celebration of liberty and human dignity as seen in Alberta. We need to read this story and make our own determined promissory note payment toward a freedom for all — white, Black or any color. This is America’s story — the silent tears can result in serious concerns and courageous change in both whites and Blacks. Neither are perfect, but we can together work toward securing a “more perfect union” and a real advance in human dignity and liberty. May we together — both whites and Blacks — embrace God the Grantor of liberty and the good (as opposed to sin) as God’s gift to both as free people in Corbin, Kentucky, and beyond.