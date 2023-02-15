We are living in a day when the shouts and slurs and slanders of fools shape the narrative that ruins and destroys. All through the Bible we witness the death and destruction of sin, even among God’s people and the saints. We must recognize the role of fools in following evil and ruling the foolish.
There are those who resist the foolish, refuse the sin, repent when they sin, embrace God’s wisdom and believe His Word. They determine to obey God in all things. Ecclesiastes 9:1 focuses our attention on the heart. Solomon said, “I consider all this in my heart, so that I could declare it all.” Jesus said, “Those things which proceed out of the mouth come from the heart, and they defile a man. For out of the heart proceed evil thoughts, murders, adulteries, fornications, thefts, false witness, blasphemies. These are the things which defile a man, but to eat with unwashed hands does not defile a man” (Matthew 15:18-20).
The wise man in Ecclesiastes reveals the source of human foolishness and evil deeds. “Truly the hearts of the sons of men are full of evil; madness is in their hearts while they live, and after that they go to the dead” (Ecclesiastes 9:3). Death comes. Sin and foolishness trigger death, destruction and deception. We must act right, think right, speak right. This wise man said, “Whatever your hand finds to do, do it with your might; for there is no work or device or knowledge or wisdom in the grave where you are going” (Ecclesiastes 9:10).
The rulers of fools who embrace the evil and foolishness of the flesh do not think right, act right or speak right. Solomon acknowledged, “For man also does not know his time: Like fish taken in a cruel net, Like birds caught in a snare, so the sons of men are snared in an evil time, when it falls suddenly upon them” (Ecclesiastes 9:12).
Those who are wise will deal with their sins, avoid the snares of fools, repent of their sins and embrace God’s Word, obeying, trusting God and doing good (Psalm 37:3-5). There is in this contrast a very important point we need to embrace that we might not be among the fools; those who rule them and run with them.
Note this about Solomon’s counsel and consideration, the contrast between the wise man and the fools. He said, “Words of the wise, spoken quietly, should be heard rather than the shout of a ruler of fools” (Ecclesiastes 9:17). We have many who are shouting today. They are raising foolish, failing and flawed arguments socially, religiously, economically and politically. Supposedly educated people are arguing for the failed systems of socialism, communism, Islam and any number of other movements. They have even refused the facts and concept of scientific knowledge and objective truth in their thinking.
There are several books available on such thinking emphasizing knowledge, truth, logic, reason and God. A new book has been published that clearly defines and reveals what we are experiencing today. The Trinity Foundation has issued John W. Robbins’ book THINKING BIBLICALLY: A CHALLENGE TO CHRISTIANS (2022).
Robbins forcefully argues that we have today an anti-Christian bent in regards to thinking as a Christian. Vast numbers have embraced the ideas of individuals who have abandoned Christ and God’s truth. Many people have turned from the rational to a rabid irrationality, rejecting absolute truth, logical reasoning and even denying one can have any knowledge of God, the truth, the world or eternal salvation.
As I have stressed several times in the past, this is not a new attack on God, His Word and His witness. There are many fools and those ruling them who have abandoned God and His gospel. Another individual I have previously recommended has presented specific movements we must recognize and understand that we might not be deceived and led astray. Dr. Ronald Cooke names specifically those who have led many astray in his book PELAGIANISM, BARTHIANISM, SELF-ESTEEM AND ROMANS 5:12-18 (2012). This is one of the most important works for our day, along with Robbins’ THINKING BIBLICALLY.
Robbins presents the dynamics involved in Christian thinking, what we need to do and how to do it. Cooke shows us the movements promoting the errors of liberalism, modernism, progressivism, humanism, Romanisn, neo-orthodoxy, neo-evangelicalism, Pentecostalism, universalism and related movements. He defines and discusses these movements, tying together their key ideas, doctrinal errors, flawed associations and satanic domination. This is not a new attack on God and truth at all. Pelagianism is an ancient heresy that has persisted since its founder Pelagius initiated it early in the fifth century A.D. Author Cooke presents the great tragedy of Pelagianism and the modern thinkers and theologies associated with this movement.
We have a choice as presented in the graphic contrast in Ecclesiastes, “Wisdom is better than weapons of war; but one sinner destroys much good” (9:18). God’s people must realize we are at war and that wisdom is important. We must fight, but we are not to use the world’s way or weapons. All of these are of the Devil and the demonic. Not only must we think right; we must act right, kindly, wisely, faithfully, biblically. In THINKING BIBLICALLY, Robbins defines what “thinking” involves, explaining the importance of truth and how it is expressed verbally and in writing. Fools resist and refuse God, truth and His Word as expressed verbally and in writing. Both cases involve “words.” Robbins contends, “Things are written for a permanent record. Spoken words disappear when they are spoken. But elevate those words to writing, and they are permanent. Things are written for accuracy. Writing preserves the original meaning and the original intent of the author.” Writing is critical to clarity, objectivity, history, inspection, analysis and judgment.
The Word of God is our standard of judgment, not tradition or social constructs. God speaks through His Word. We hear the voice of God’s Spirit through studying Scripture. We dare not separate the Holy Spirit from the Holy Word. Jesus said, “The words that I speak unto you, they are Spirit, and they are life” (John 6:63). So said the Lord Jesus, the Logos of God.
Robbins and Cooke deal with the subtle attacks on true Christian thinking and writing; the good use of language in both writing and verbal communication. As reasoning individuals, I want to encourage you to read and think about these significant books and rulers and fools. Let me hear from you in our “community conversation” about these significant books and ideas. What do you think?