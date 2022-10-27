We are living in one of the most challenging and contentious eras in human history. Of course, all mankind’s history is a combination of what can be termed “sense and nonsense.” Defining these terms can be a problem, particularly when the media becomes involved and there isn’t a way to determine what is true or false, real news or fake news, fact or fiction. What we must realize is how media, public education, entertainment, government, religion and even our political system has been weaponized to defend the politically correct and acceptable ideology.
This situation has been vividly portrayed by the debates on certain issues being discussed from national forums to state and local forums. For example, the simple and sensible issue regarding the privacy issue in the use of restrooms, dressing rooms, locker rooms, showers and other personal areas in the legislative sessions across the nation. A small group of transgender persons demands access to private facilities normally and for centuries identified for male and female. Now those who refuse to accept their physical birth “gender” wish to identify themselves as the opposite sex from what they were physically born. This small group of people want to be embraced as “normal” and wish access to the facilities assigned to their “chosen” sex and not their birth sex. In the past this situation has been identified as “abnormal,” as pathological, as unacceptable. Many, including pastors and religious leaders, are rising up to suggest that protections be instituted legally to protect those who could easily be abused and misused under a system that would permit predators, either male or female, access to private facilities through assuring access for transgender advocates. What is the sensible position on this issue?
Such discussions and debates as this privacy issue (popularly known as “bathroom bills”) is not the only issue. Another serious debate involves the growing support and argument regarding socialism or progressivism at all levels of our civic culture. Many people do not understand the problems associated with the rising tide of socialism in our country and in the world. This is a more acceptable term than the synonym used in the past, namely “communism.” Berne Sanders’ success in a Democrat primary campaign against Hillary Clinton was an example of this grave problem. Millions of young people, particularly Millennials, supported him and campaigned for him and felt betrayed by the actions of Clinton and the Democrat National Committee. The real problem in this situation was not Clinton’s betrayal of Sanders, but in the fact that both of these candidates were committed to the ideology of socialism and big government.
A sensible explanation of socialism should bring alarm to all of us and should bring us to reject any further growth of government and taxation. Every citizen should read Friedrich A. Hayek’s 1944 book The Road to Serfdom in which the author uses economics and philosophy to reveal the totalitarian nature of socialism and how it leads inevitably to “serfdom,” or slavery. Those who admire and advocate socialism as an acceptable system are the same whether they are socialist, communist or fascist. They must resort to the same destructive and dictatorial systems in order to get and keep what they think is best. The individual can have no will or self-worth in such a system. Such a system leads to slavery and the effort to control the economy and the social-civil society. It is as Hayek contended in another book A Fatal Conceit, which is based on terrible factual errors and lies. Such societies and governments are doomed. We have examples of those obvious today — Greece, Argentina, Venezuela, Cuba, North Korea, Russia, China and other socialist governments — that have bankrupt, totalitarian governments which have robbed and ruined their people.
We ought to review what Alexis de Tocqueville said about democracy and socialism. He said in 1848, “Democracy extends the sphere of individual freedom. Democracy attaches all possible value to each man while socialism makes each man a mere agent, a mere number. Democracy and socialism have nothing in common but one word: equality. But notice the difference: while democracy seeks equality in liberty, socialism seeks equality in restraint and servitude.” Socialism is presented by the Progressives as the “road to freedom” for all when in fact it is the road to slavery. Note the promises that both Democrats and Republicans have made regarding the government handouts and systems that have brought us to the verge of total financial bankruptcy, social control and taxation slavery. Collectivism is a term that we need to attach to this kind of system. There is no private property, no personal truth, no individual liberty, no personal interests. There is nothing beyond the collective. This is the end of truth. To make the collective totalitarian system work efficiently, everybody must be forced to work for the ends advanced by those in control and all must embrace the collective. This is brought about by propaganda and social control, by the absolute control of all sources of information. There can be no dissent or disagreement or individual personal interest. Socialism is the death of liberty and all civil rights for individuals or for select groups. This has been graphically illustrated in China, particularly in North Korea and in other socialist-communist societies presently and historically. Common sense should cause us to abhor the nonsense of socialism and communism whether advanced by Joe Biden or Barack Obama, Berne Sanders or Hillary Clinton, Adolf Hitler or Joseph Stalin, under the guise of social democracy.
An exceptional book that gives facts, details and definitions of this issue of sense and nonsense regarding the American left (whether Democrat or Republican, but primarily the Democrat Party) by Dinesh D’Souza, is aptly titled The Big Lie: Exposing the Nazi Roots of the American Left. What the left is advancing regarding the president and those who are working with him illustrates vividly this question of sense and nonsen se. Why haven’t we been concerned about what President Obama and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton did with Russia and with Iran (the transfer of billions of dollars to Iran and about a third of our uranium to Russia)? What about President Bill Clinton’s payments to North Korea regarding their limiting their nuclear program as far back as the 1990s?
We need to engage by sensibly voting against this nonsense that has tragically arisen in our day. It is voting time now — early voting being from Oct. 24 through Nov. 4 and then the actual day of election being, Tuesday, Nov. 8. The economy and the actions of a radical central government illustrates what we need to change.
Let me hear from you on what you think about this sense and nonsense.