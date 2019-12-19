We live in a critical hour in our nation and world. We need focus in facing the terrible trials and awesome lies constantly assaulting each one of us individuals, our families and our institutions. We are watching shameful betrayal. As you likely know I’m primarily concerned that Christians and all citizens, religious or otherwise, not be led astray or discouraged. We must stay alert, determined, dedicated and faithful to God and to our nation. There was an article in July 29, 2005 issue of USA Today that reported on the dangers our military faced in Iraq every day. In that article the author wrote, “Snipers lie in wait, and at the exits of U.S. military installations huge warning signs, some inscribed with the skull and crossbones, read: ‘Complacency kills!’”
Complacency not only kills soldiers, it also kills citizens, Christians, politicians, policemen and many other innocent people. It was the prophet Amos in the Old Testament that issued this warning, “Woe to them that are at ease in Zion” (Amos 6:1). All of us must guard against apathy and complacency. Human nature leads any person in any walk of life to sit and do nothing—to go with the flow so to speak—and do it very well if no one challenges them or rises up to lead them. There are four thing that we need to embrace and passionately advocate at this critical hour.
TRUTH
A vast number of people have embraced relativism and rejected absolute truth. Most people in this time want to define their own truth. They want their way and word about everything whether it is true or actually factual. We must return to the truth of God. We must anchor our lives—our relationships, work and worship—in God’s truth. There is truth that has always been true; is presently true; and will always be true and will be true forever. We must fasten our lives on the truth of God and His Word.
Anchored in God’s truth, we will not drift away or become complacent and apathetic. Our senators and representatives have betrayed us. They vote for budgets that are bankrupting our country, refusing to cooperate with the elected president and threatening to remove him from office. They have lied and they have begun an impeachment without legitimate, provable proofs. Those who are promoting this wasteful and wicked initiative are betraying the 63 million hard-working and tax-paying citizens who elected this president. The Democrats and the Never Trumpers should be ashamed of what they are doing, spending millions of dollars in an effort to reverse a legitimately-elected president and attacking his advisors and others in his administration. Not only do we need to return to absolute truth that includes condemning lies and deceptions that have marked most of the effort to remove President Donald Trump. Truth is powerless without courage.
We need courage more today than ever before. There is so much at stake in our lives, our families, our nation and the world. We must hold truth with courage, always speaking and writing with love. We need courageous citizens, leaders, politicians and others. If you are a Christian you need to speak truth, particularly holding truth that is grounded in the Word of God. We need to face the fraud, the lies, the deceptions, the untruths that so many embrace today and insist that all of us must agree with him—gay marriage, abortion, lying rights and radical racism.
For example, the truth about racism must be courageously spoken in this time. When President Obama was elected, I rejoiced that we could elect what many thought was a black man, but even that was a lie. President Obama is biracial and not black. I hoped that he would deal with racism so as to move us forward, but the result was just the opposite. He divided us and destroyed progress that we had made when he attacked whites and Christians as being racist, even undermining the police. The movements such as Black Lives Matter and Black Israelites illustrate that whites are not the only racists. There is actually only one race—the human race. All matter—black, white, brown and yellow; Africans, Europeans, Asians, Hispanics.
FUTURE
We must not only embrace truth and act courageously, we must keep our eyes on the future. What does God have for us in our future? What does God have in the future for you and your family? As must act truthfully and courageously to assure our future. We need to put our politicians who are shamefully betraying us that we are going to hold them accountable. There are many who need to be fired by being defeated at the ballot box. We must learn from the past and determine that we are going to act responsibly and patriotically.
We should consider truth courageously and look to the future with determination, that we might honor family. I’m not just talking about our biological families, but our other family members—neighbors, friends and others around us. We need one another, we need all good citizens. Our task and troubles are bigger than any one or small group to handle. We must find a way to join our voices, our political opinions and our associations in such away that those who represent us in Austin and Washington, D. C., might hear and understand that we are going to hold them accountable. Family matters.
We need all four of these principles—truth, courage, future and family—as we consider what is happening in our state and nation. We must deal with the shameful betrayal in both Austin and Washington, D.C.
We need to join together to understand the issues and the truths we need to embrace. We must logically consider what truth is and how it should be handled. We need to stand with courage to speak this truth. We should remember our families and the course ahead for us, the future.
We need to hold the truth and to insist on others around us to oppose lies and deceptions.
Let me hear from you on what you think about how we came to be and what we need to do as creatures in God’s world. What do you think?