Alexander Solzhenitsyn is a name associated with Russia, particularly Russian literature. He is one of the great Russian writers of this, or any, century. He wrote One Day in the Life of Ivan Denisovich, The Gulag Archipelago (a multivolume account of his imprisonment in the Soviet Union labor camps), The First Circle, Cancer Ward and many other works.

He is worth reading for the insight he gives into Russian life, but also because he became a believer out of atheistic communism and then a Christian. Michael Scammell wrote a masterful and moving biography of this great Russian thinker and writer entitled Solzhenitsyn: A Biography, published in 1984. It is a massive tome of 1,051 pages with 16 pages of photographs. I read this biographical study slowly and deliberately. I have consulted it as I have continued to study this writer’s works and thoughts. It is a marvelously structured work on the life of this great man.

Recommended For You


— You can send your thoughts to drjerryhopkins@yahoo.com, or by snail mail to Dr. Jerry Hopkins, P. O. Box 1363, Marshall, Texas 75671. Dr. Jerry Hopkins is a historian and retired professor.

Tags