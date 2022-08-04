Alexander Solzhenitsyn is a name associated with Russia, particularly Russian literature. He is one of the great Russian writers of this, or any, century. He wrote One Day in the Life of Ivan Denisovich, The Gulag Archipelago (a multivolume account of his imprisonment in the Soviet Union labor camps), The First Circle, Cancer Ward and many other works.
He is worth reading for the insight he gives into Russian life, but also because he became a believer out of atheistic communism and then a Christian. Michael Scammell wrote a masterful and moving biography of this great Russian thinker and writer entitled Solzhenitsyn: A Biography, published in 1984. It is a massive tome of 1,051 pages with 16 pages of photographs. I read this biographical study slowly and deliberately. I have consulted it as I have continued to study this writer’s works and thoughts. It is a marvelously structured work on the life of this great man.
Scammell gives valuable insights into the life of a man who struggled with a great empire of evil and successfully wrought works of art in the process. Here is an illustration of how the adversities of life “make” some and “break” others. Here is an illustration that the “fate” of the human spirit and life does not depend upon outward circumstances, but upon the inner man and personal determination to keep going and creating. Solzhenitsyn emerges as an extraordinary, yet credible human being. He is not a perfect man, but he is a man who can teach us about living under difficulty.
An additional thing that Solzhenitsyn can teach us is the value of freedom and that we should not abuse it. We are not free to do as we please. If we do, we may lose that freedom we hold so dear. For example, we have religious freedom, but tragically some have taken that to mean “freedom from religion.” We do not have the freedom to ignore God, to absent ourselves from His worship, to be unfaithful in His service. We can, but that does not make it right to do so.
Solzhenitsyn was exiled to the United States, where he lived for several years in Maine. He spoke in one of the Ivy League universities and after his moving and challenging address, he was asked what explanation he had for the millions who lost their lives under Stalin in the Gulag and through the cruelty of this slavish master. He simply replied, “Men forgot God!” That explanation did not get headlines or very much coverage, but it is one of the profound statements explaining the tragedies of the 20th century. It is a thought that we need to remember as we continue to move into the 21st century.
The intriguing part of this man Solzhenitsyn is his gradual discontent with Marxist-Leninist ideology and finally his total disillusionment with that system. Then, of course, the story of his conversion to the Christian faith. This is what Scammell wrote about that conversion. He described how Solzhenitsyn related to Dr. Boris Kornfeld and how the doctor described his own personal conversion. A poem that Solzhenitsyn wrote marks his return to Christianity. “Recalling how it had been the faith of his childhood, he described his youthful conversion to Marxism under the influence of his ‘bookish sophistries’ and the sense of power and certainty this gave him:
Without a rumble, faith’s edifice
Had quietly crumbled within my breast.
But then had come his journey “between being and nothingness” and his return to understanding as he described it in this poem.
I look back with grateful trembling
At the life I have had to lead.
Neither desire nor reason
Has illuminated its twists and turns,
But the glow of a Higher Meaning
Only later to be explained.
And now with the cup returned to me
I scoop up the water of life.
Almighty God! I believe in Thee!
Thou remained when I Thee denied…. (Scammell, quoted on page 303)
It is in his The Gulag Archipelago that he describes not only his conversion but also presents his beliefs that he gained and retained. Here is how he explained this conversion experience and what it meant to him then and subsequently,
“It was on rotting prison straw that I felt the first stirrings of good in myself. Gradually, it became clear to me that the line separating good from evil runs not between states, not between classes, and not between parties — it runs through the heart of each and every one of us, and through all human hearts. This line is not stationary. It shifts and moves with the passing of the years. Even in hearts enveloped in evil, it maintains a small bridgehead of good. And even the most virtuous heart harbours an un-uprooted corner of evil.” (Gulag, Volume 2, pt. 4, chapter 1, quoted in Scammell, page 304)
We must realize the power of both good and evil and the fact that God protects and empowers good. May we realize the importance of two things — trusting God and doing good. We can never go wrong doing these two things. For Solzhenitsyn, this was a return to simple sanity and reasonable thinking, a thinking characterized by the reality of God and God’s personal and individual demands upon each and every human being. This line between good and evil was real, and it divides all humanity into two different groups and confessions — converted and unconverted. When a society remembers and recognizes God, then it can become more humane and civilized in its relationships and responsibilities.
In all the discussions about sanity, we must remember that truth is a reality. Truth exists no matter what anyone thinks or does. Indeed, sanity must be rooted in what is true. At the heart of truth is God. In 1 Corinthians 13:8, the Apostle Paul wrote, “We can do nothing against the truth but for the truth.” A lie cannot prevail when truth is engaged because a lie doesn’t have the power of God to prevail. God is the power preserving and proclaiming truth. Jesus said, “I am the way, the truth and the life, no one comes to the Father but by Me” (John 14:6). The work of God in each human heart through the Holy Spirit is the key to knowing God and serving Him. Truth exists and God speaks through it.
I look forward to sharing with anyone of you who might want to talk in our “community conversation” about God and truth.
— You can send your thoughts to drjerryhopkins@yahoo.com, or by snail mail to Dr. Jerry Hopkins, P. O. Box 1363, Marshall, Texas 75671. Dr. Jerry Hopkins is a historian and retired professor.