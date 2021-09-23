Recently I read about a woman who felt very much alone where she worked because she was the only Christian. To make matter worse, she was often ridiculed for her faith and accused of being narrow-minded. Finally, she became so discouraged that she considered quitting her job. Before doing that, however, she sought the counsel of her pastor. After listening to her complaints, the minister asked, “Where do people usually put lights?”
“In dark places,” she replied. No sooner had the words escaped her lips than she realized how her answer applied to her own life. She quickly recognized that her place of work was indeed a “dark place” where “light” was vitally needed, so she decided to stay where she was and become a stronger influence for Christ. It wasn’t long before a number of her fellow employees would embrace the truth found in Jesus Christ.
You may feel the same as this lady about the place where God has placed you. This is a truth about which Jesus spoke in Mark’s gospel (Mark 4:21-25). Jesus said, “Is a candle brought to be put under a bushel, or under a bed? And not to be set on a candlestick?” This is a brief but solemn and searching statement from Jesus. The surface thinker will not understand what He is saying. This very fact is the point Jesus is making in this passage. Grasping and knowing truth takes time and effort and energy. We have a three-fold responsibility in relationship to truth.
First, we have a responsibility to find the truth and receive it. The truth is the light of God in our lives. Jesus says that His Word is truth (John 17:17). Here He says that the Word of God is the seed that is sown in lives. What have you done with Jesus’ Word?
The purpose of a candle when it is lit is not to be covered where it will go out or under something where it might cause fire to burn destructively. The purpose of light is to illuminate, to reveal what is and where one is. Jesus said, “I am the light of the world. He who follows Me shall not walk in darkness, but have the light of life” (John 8:12). Jesus also said, “You are the light of the world” (Matthew 5:14). Jesus is the light. He is the seed we sow. He is the life which we live. He is the message we share. He is the truth. He said, “I am the way, the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through Me” (John 14:6). We are responsible to hear, receive and believe the truth.
Lots of people didn’t get anything out of what Jesus said. It is possible to have an eager and willing mind to hear a barren, empty statement, but sometimes there is a statement full of spiritual truth but that truth may fall on dull ears, a skeptical mind and an unwilling heart. “For whoever has, to him more will be given; but whoever does not have, even what he has will be taken away from him” (Mark 4:25). The scholar Henry Swete commented on this, saying that receiving and believing “any measure of Divine truth implies a capacity for receiving more,” and conversely, “incapacity for receiving truth leads to a loss of truth already in some sense possessed.” This is a law — if we have and receive more, there will more be given. If we don’t use what we have and refuse to receive, then what we have will be taken from us. Truth is dynamic. It must be used and not lay idle.
Second, we are to share the truth. In this passage Jesus is telling us, “Share the truth.” Light is to be set in the most conspicuous place, where it can be seen. Jesus share this very simple truth — the candle is to be placed on a candlestick. Light and truth are a witness. We are to live the truth. We are to let the light shine in our lives. Light and truth are to be the witness of the believer. We should not hide the truth, the light. Paul advised that we are to “shine as lights in the world; holding forth the Word of life” (Philippians 2:15-16). Note the combination of these two figures — light and life. If we have light, we are under a solemn obligation to share it with many who sit in darkness, in the shadow of death. Light is revealing. This is Paul’s contention, “For we can do nothing against the truth, but for the truth” (2 Corinthians 13:8). Truth has a life of its own because it is rooted in God. God will vindicate truth. All truth will be vindicated. Every person is given some light, some truth. We are responsible to use what light and truth we have. We dare not hide it or misuse it. We are held accountable.
Third, Jesus said, “Mark the truth.” “Take heed what you hear,” make sure you heart the truth (Mark 4:24). Jesus is talking about the responsibility of the hearer, the receiver of truth.
The comedian Flip Wilson said it correctly when he quipped, “What you seek is what you get — plus!” Plus more — “and still more will be given you.” If you don’t want to study, to seek the truth, to thirst for God’s truth, then you can forget finding the truth. Your Bible will be a dull book. You will think those who share God’s Word stupid, a clod, a fool. God will give you what you are looking for. I hope that you will mark truth. I hope that you note it and learn it and live by it.
The person who gives himself to know the truth and obey the truth will be given more truth. If a person rejects truth and refused to obey, then he shall lose the truth and even what he has of truth will be taken from him. This is exactly what Paul meant when he shared with the Thessalonians about the lawless one working for Satan (2 Thessalonians 2:9-12). Embracing truth, we are responsible for sharing and speaking it to others. Seek the truth.