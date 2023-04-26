There are crises in which we need someone to stand with us. I can’t vouch for the truthfulness of all preacher-stories, but this one presents my point. There was a preacher on a flight out of Atlanta some years ago. The stewardess was serving snacks and drinks. She was serving this preacher when she just commented, “You’re a preacher, aren’t you?”
He said, “How did you know?”
“Well, you are the only one drinking a coke.”
Later in the flight there was a period of turbulence and storm. The stewardess came to the preacher and said, “Reverend, some of the folks in first class are disturbed. I think it would help, if you would do something religious.
He replied, “Well, you don’t have enough water on the plane for me to do what I usually do for people.” They proceeded to first class. The stewardess announced, “This is a reverend, he’s a Baptist minister and will do something religious.” The Reverend then did the most religious thing he could think of as a Baptist — he took an offering and got $79.21.
Here’s the point. The folks needed someone. Too often we want someone to do something for us — “Preacher, do something religious!” Rather than realize the fact that God is present and standing with us, we want someone we can see. Perhaps we ought to learn that God can be present with us in the lives of others.
Consider this touching incident in Jesus’ life recorded in the book of John, chapter 19, verses 25-27. “Now there stood by the cross of Jesus his mother, and his mother’s sister, Mary the wife of Cleophas, and Mary Magdalene. When Jesus therefore saw his mother, and the disciple standing by, who he loved, he saith unto his mother, ‘Woman, behold thy son!’ Then saith he to the disciple, ‘Behold thy mother!’ And from that hour that disciple took her unto his own home.” There are some lessons here we should learn.
There are moments in life I would like to have last forever; there are others I can hardly wait unto they are over, forever in the past. It is good to have those standing by us, especially in those times we hope will end soon with their pain and trouble. This passage in John shows us a time in Jesus’ life when there was a need for someone “standing by,” someone present. Living God’s love sometimes can only mean that we are present — that we “stand by” others in trouble. After all what can you say when one dearer than life has gone into eternity? We can only “stand by” to give a comforting presence.
There comes a time when everyone of us needs someone to stand by us. It maybe that trouble comes; loss comes; grief comes; or something else barges into our lives. We need in these critical moments someone to stand by us — just to wait with us.
When we stand by we cannot remove the pain, the grief, the loss, the tragedy or the problem, but we can give encouragement, supportive comfort, spiritual strength, prayer. Think how much it must have meant to Jesus as he was dying on the Cross to see his mother and John standing by. It was agonizing for Mary to watch her son crucified. Every blow that drove the nails through his flesh was felt in her heart. Every insult was injurious to her gentle spirit and mother’s heart. Every pain Jesus felt physically was a pain in Mary’s life. Yet she stood by her dear son.
Simeon’s prophecy came true. He had uttered to Mary, “Truly, a sword shall pierce through thy own soul also” (Luke 2:35).
There are moments, tragic as they are, terrible as they seem, awful as they really are, that we can only stand by our friends and loved ones in their loss or suffering. We can stand by in prayer, in words of encouragement, and kindness and love. We cannot make the decisions for others; suffer for them; remove the problem. We can be there to offer our love, encouragement and help.
As a pastor there have been times when I have felt very alone, virtually as though isolated. I don’t mean in the sense of Elijah in the cave, or Jonah in moroseness. I just mean alone, abandoned. I realized in such times, coming to feel good, because I came to know that Jesus is standing by me. Jesus stands by those who are his. It was not without reason that Jesus said, “Lo, I am with you always, even unto the end of the age” (Matthew 28:20).
When you walk through the darkness of suffering, death, loss, failure, trouble, just remember that Jesus has already walked that way and that he is present. Yes, present now. “I am with you always,” Jesus said. Jesus has walked through the darkest night to show us that there is no darkness so great that his light is not greater. The Psalmist was right when he prayed, “Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: for thou art with me; thy rod and thy staff they comfort me” (Psalm 23:4)
Keep in mind that it is not just “standing by;” it is “standing by” in love. The great A. W. Tozer said in his great book GOD TELLS THE MAN WHO CARES, “Whatever is done without heart is done in the dark no matter how scriptural it may appear to be.” As we grow in love, as we stand by to encourage, to help, to support, we find that our God is adequate! Let’s be more and more engaged in “standing by” others in their need and trouble.
There are all too many who take up stones or who stand by while others do the dirty work of maltreatment in our world, even in the church. In Acts chapter 7 is the story of Stephen and the young man Saul who stood by and watched as an angry mob stoned Stephen to death for his witness to Jesus. The interesting point in that passage is in verses 55 and 56 where Stephen as he was dying “saw the glory of God, and Jesus standing on the right hand of God, and said, ‘Behold, I see the heavens opened, and the Son of man standing on the right hand of God.” Jesus was standing by his witness Stephen. It is likely that this witness experience was part of Saul’s conversion.
Later this same young man, then as Paul, would write to the Galatians, “Let us not be weary in well doing for in due season we shall reap, if we faint not. As we have therefore opportunity, let us do good unto all men, especially unto them who are of the household of faith” (Galatians 6:9-10). Jesus came to stand with us, bringing salvation, and he asks us to stand by others that they might see Jesus in us.
“Standing by” others in need gives witness to Jesus’ reality. He thereby speaks as we “stand by” those in need and pain.