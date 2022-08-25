Over the summer I’ve made reference to several books that you might find interesting and insightful for a number of reasons. Many of these books come from the growing crisis politically, socially, economically and governmentally. These are all interrelated and linked. As summer concludes, I would like to recommend some other quality and essential books that can aid you, your family and friends, giving you much to think about.
Mark Levin’s books Liberty and Tyranny and Ameritopia are two of the most important books to read in order to understand what is transpiring politically and governmentally in our country. Of course, there are many social and economic issues that correlate with these two matters. Indeed, the growing socialist menace which the Obama Administration imposed on our country is one of the important examples of what we are facing. With President Obama’s “czars” who managed the vast bureaucracy of the federal government, we began to see some of the many things Obama and Biden’s administrations engineered which will have implications for many, many years into the future. As Obamacare is implemented, we are moving a long way down the road to a socialist society like that in England and other European countries. The limitations and the restrictions have only begun to surface in many different areas. Levin discloses the danger as liberty is compromised and betrayed by powerful bureaucrats operating under the mandate of laws and self-created rules. The expansion and extension of government control has been enormous under recent presidents, especially under Presidents Obama and Biden. Levin’s book on American Socialism is even more revealing and alarming.
Os Guinness, a permanent resident of our country who has contributed much to American thought although he is an Englishman and a D.Phil. graduate of Oxford University, has worked closely with the Brookings Institution and the Woodrow Wilson Center for International Studies and has authored or edited more than 25 books, including The American Hour, Time for Truth and The Case for Civility. He lives at the present time near Washington, D.C. He has authored an important volume titled A Free People’s Suicide: Sustainable Freedom and the American Future. He draws his title from a quote authored by Abraham Lincoln who said, “If destruction be our lot, we must ourselves be its author and finisher. As a nation of freemen, we must live through all time, or die by suicide.” Guinness says that there are three great factors that free people must cultivate if they are to stay free — leadership with character; business with ethics; and science with human values. In a short, summary statement, Guinness says that freedom with virtue will keep a people free. This is how Guinness actually says it negatively, “Leadership without character, business without ethics and science without human values — in short, freedom without virtue — will bring the republic to its knees.”
We are facing a grave period in our history. Politicians cannot be trusted because they embrace lies and deception to gain and retain their offices. President Obama could not be believed or trusted because he did not do what he said and refused to confess his lies and failures. He was not the first to be guilty of this tragic circumstance, true for Republicans as well as Democrats, not to speak of third-party candidates. Guinness insists that voicing an allegiance to natural rights and constitutional principles is not enough. We must have the application of character, ethics and human values in essential applications.
This brings me to an important volume authored by Monica Crowley, interestingly titled What the (Bleep) Just Happened? The Happy Warrior’s Guide to the Great American Comeback. Crowley disagreed with Ed Klein’s argument that Barack Obama was an amateur. She said that the Obama knew what he was doing and did it intentionally. Obama and his team attacked the four main pillars of American life — the industrial, the financial, the energy and the medical (healthcare). Systematically President Obama and his colleagues took over all four major sectors of American life and dismantled or destroyed them so as to impose a socialist system. Their objective was to convert America to a socialist nation. Obama pulled together several powerful, wealthy and power-hungry factions that wanted to gain specific things for themselves and their friends. Interestingly, Obama merely continued and built on what President George W. Bush did.
Obama had all the characteristics of other radical socialist leaders in the past. He dismantled or destroyed much of what had been done in the Middle East and joined, if not engineered, the “Arab Spring” that was anything but truly democratic. The whole of this can be seen historically as a great defeat for American foreign policy. If the radical Islamists gain access to weapons of mass destruction they will use them. There is no negotiating with such radicals. There is no compromise possible with them. They cannot be trusted. When you read the history of socialist radicals in the past you can see how much Obama resembled them in the alliances and associations that he had and still has. He has distanced himself and his administration from Israel and has embraced the anti-semitic radicals in Iran and other places in the world. Not only that, he and his administration surrendered our financial, industrial and energy future to the Chinese and other foreign elements. This has continued under President Joe Biden but at a much more radical pace and magnitude.
I have found another author who provides valuable insights into solving our dangerous situation. Attorney Larry Klayman’s autobiography describing his battles with the Washington bureaucracy and “deep state” swamp is based on a text in Isaiah (1:21-26) and appropriately titled Whores — Why and How I Came to Fight the Establishment. He agrees with Levin and the other authors I’ve quoted, concluding, “If we are all to survive, the body politic of this nation cannot remain a whore to special interests, the establishment and power elites, and its counselors and judges must be restored. Not only do the American people depend on this for their survival in these dangerous and trying times, but so too does the entire world.”
I would be interested to know what you think about summer reading and what you think we need to do in the light of these alarming volumes. Take some time to think about and to respond to this column. Let me know what you think.