Two things are associated with government, whether it is in John Bunyan’s day in the 17th century or our day in the21st century — taxation and bureaucracy. Government must have money to function, to pay those who manage and run whatever it is mandated to do, and some kind of vehicle to guarantee that those who pay for its operation are appropriately paying what is required of them.
This has been true from the very beginning of government, and it has in varying ways affected those living under its shadow and rule. Thomas Jefferson left many good statements that we would do well to remember today. He said, “Government big enough to supply everything you need is big enough to take everything you have… The course of history shows that as a government grows, liberty decreases.” There are reasons government grows and costs more and more.
Government must have a bureaucracy to guarantee the identification and income from those who live within its boundaries and conduct business or life within its range. That bureaucracy must be sustained, and that means payment of those employed to make sure that the citizens pay their fees, licenses, taxes. With that system there is also the power to take what one has if there is a question or problem perceived.
A good example of this is the justification for establishing water districts to keep our water for ourselves. So we establish “government” to protect ourselves and thereby chain ourselves and our neighbors forever. The other reason for this is to prevent the state or the federal government from taking what has been ours for generations. So we do not really have a choice in this regard. We either pass a water district, thereby imposing a tax on ourselves, or our water rights will be given to the state and/or federal government to do with as they will. Such convoluted reasoning shows how confusing and conflicting our political and governmental situation is at present. Government has become very restrictive and even violent, both actually and potentially. The arming of the Internal Revenue Service and other federal agencies is an example of the impending control of our affairs, finances and not just the collection of taxes but the actual management of our bank accounts, use of our funds and ownership of property. Control is only part of this change in government agencies. Obviously there is some concern about what armed citizens might attempt should the government intrude too much into personal affairs of those citizens.
What we need at this point, not just in regards to “water rights,” personal property rights and management of our finances, but also in regards to government and taxation, are legislators and government leaders who will stand up for the citizens who have to pay for what they (the legislators) are imposing on us. Yes, I happen to believe that there are civil rights, moral and ethical issues involved in these situations. I also believe that spiritual stewardship is involved in such matters. I think I’m a better steward of what I possess than a government bureaucrat in some distant, or even close-by, office whose interest is more in his paycheck and good benefits than in my interests and possessions. The COVID-19 virus has also revealed that citizens are at the mercy of the government and will lose their income, their liberties and businesses while government employees will continue to be paid and benefit no matter what.
There are also many issues associated with property taxation that are currently under consideration in our Texas legislature and the governor’s office. Many taxing entities across the state have become a threat to property owners in how much taxes they are collecting. It has become obvious that private property owners are actually paying taxes imposed to stay in their homes. This has even become a problem when bond measures have been proposed and passed by local school boards with the promise the taxes will not increase and that such measures are not a “tax increase” even though there is that declaration printed on the measure. What happens when a taxing district loses a major taxpayer such as a coal mine or electrical powerplant?
That ancient book known as the Bible has something to say about stewardship that we should remember as we consider adding more government, more taxes, more debt, more laws and more rules to our already over-burdened systems. “Moreover it is required in stewards that one be found faithful” (1 Corinthians 4:2). This raises the question: What is the record of government when it is given stewardship of resources and assignments? It is dismal. It does not have a good record. Consider the fact that Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, public schools and other federal-government programs are failing and faltering. As has often been pointed out in the past, dare we entrust anything else to government at any level? Dare we give more power to government?
Then there is the question of how to handle such mismanagement and abusive systems that we already have. The opposition to make any changes is an uphill struggle when so many profit and benefit from the abusive system, making their living by helping those who have to pay to exist without being put in jail or the poor house. Every legislative session in state or national government has become a perilous event with enormous risks as our representatives consider issues and measures that can further erode our liberty, treasure and income. We do not need more government, more bureaucracy, more management, more debt, more taxation. We need to have less of these intrusive and restrictive measures that prevent people from prospering and producing. We need political-government leaders who will be better managers and better advocates for limiting government, debt and taxation.
Let me hear from you on what you think about the unreasonable and abusive legislative extravagances of our leaders locally, in Austin and in Washington. What should be done to bring more reason and limitation to our system?