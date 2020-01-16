There are debates underway at all levels of government — city, county, state and national governmental entities discussing money and taxes. This isn’t new, but the circumstances are somewhat different as these entities face the increasingly limited and declining funds. Taxpayers are certainly concerned. Many who pay little or no taxes but benefit from those who do pay taxes may not be that concerned, but they should be.
Governments at all levels need to cut spending, as well as cut taxes. The tax cuts by the Trump Administration and Congress have powered a massive recovery economically in the country for all races and entities. The truth that is evident in this fact reveals the lie that Trump and the Republicans are racist.
We need to be concerned about the actions of local, county, state and federal governments.
There needs to be a vigilance regarding taxes and expenditures. Our legislators determine what and how much taxes we will have to pay. When they decide we then do not have a choice. As citizens we must be observant and active in dealing with the facts with which we must live. As I think about these things I am reminded of Edmund Burke’s famous statement that should be a reminder to everyone of the importance of good people doing all they can for good and God. Burke said, “All that is necessary for evil to triumph is for good men to do nothing.”
If we do nothing, then evil and wrong will continue acting and controlling things.
We must determine that we are going to stand for what is right and good. Of course, there is the problem that we face today, all too many people don’t think there is any bad or evil in the world, just do what you want to do or think whatever you want to think.
Whatever you decide is right and good!
The government that takes in taxes more than absolutely necessary is NOT good.
We must recognize the truth that Communism and Socialism are not good. Wherever you find them in the world today you find waste and total control of the masses that is not good.
We must learn this fact in life—there is good and God. The existence of God and the good in the world can make a difference as we live in His light and goodness. If we are going to make a difference in the world we need to have God on our side. One of the marvelous lessons in the book of Revelation in the Bible is about this very fact—God not only sits on the throne and controls all things, He is going to win in the end.
Evil may win some battles as in any other kind of conflict, but in the very end evil cannot win.
Here is how John the Revelator put it, “I heard a loud voice from heaven saying, ‘Behold, the tabernacle of God is with men, and He will dwell with them, and they shall be His people, and God Himself will be with them and be their God. And God will wipe away every tear from their eyes; there shall be no more death, nor sorrow, nor crying; and there shall be no more pain, for the former things have passed away.’ Then He who sat on the throne said, ‘Behold, I make all things new’” (Revelation 21:3-5). That is a marvelous and wonderful statement—“I make all things new.” When God says that you can be certain that He will do it. God does what He promises to do.
If we are to make a difference, we must come to God’s side in any issue. It is not my opinion or any individual’s opinion that counts.
It is God’s opinion and view that we must consider. This means that there is a standard that judges all human actions and attitudes.
There is a standard of right and wrong, good and bad, moral and immoral. John affirms this fact when he says that God said to him, “Write, for these words are true and faithful” (Revelation 21:5).
There are four things that stand out in this statement from God—write, words, true and faithful.
We need to write, communicate and share what is true and right. The words we use are important and powerful. Words make a difference in our world.
Newspapers, books, magazines and letters are all important.
One of the ways we are “in the image of God” is our ability to communicate, to write and talk.
So we need to determine that we are going to make a difference in writing and we are going to use words that are true and accurate, right and good. We need to determine that we are going to bless and not curse, contribute and not contaminate, liberate and not libel. We must learn to recognize evil in what is said and published.
There is also truth.
We need to consider what we know to be true and determine that we are going to stand for it.
Truth is a powerful thing.
Paul affirmed this fact to the Corinthian church when he said, “For we can do nothing against the truth, but for the truth” (2 Corinthians 13:8). God is on the side of truth. His power undergirds and strengthens truth. Along with truth there is faith and the faithful. It is the committed who stand for truth and determine that they are going to do the right and good that make a difference in our world. This is what Jesus did.
He determined that He was going to the cross and that the cross would not keep Him from success.
His death was a triumph, not a loss.
He lives today to testify to the power of truth in everyone’s life. I want to encourage you to believe, to do good, to act right, to speak positively, no matter what, and I can assure you that God will be with you and bless you.
That is what the word faithful describes—standing for the truth. Make a difference!
Let me hear from you on what you think about the truth and life.
What about truth? What about life? What are your thoughts and ideas related to what is true?