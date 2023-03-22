Bill Keith, a prominent journalist, author and editor, has written a very important book dealing with sin. He titled his book Whatever Became of Sin? A Search for the Answer. Keith isn’t the first to ask this important question. In 1973 Dr. Karl Menninger, a prominent medical doctor and psychiatrist in Topeka, Kansas, authored a book titled Whatever Became of Sin? dealing with the same question. Menninger clearly defines “sin” and then discusses its disappearance from our intellectual consideration and spiritual understanding.
Before an adequate answer can be given to Menninger’s or Keith’s question, one must deal extensively with the Bible explanation of sin; God’s solution in the incarnation, revelation, crucifixion, resurrection and exaltation of Jesus, resulting in salvation; the lostness and deadness of all human beings (in other words, “original sin” as passed to all humans born since Adam and Eve); the tragic rejection of divine creation and human beings as given in Genesis chapters 1-11; the history of “heresies such as universal salvation, the non-transmission of Adam’s sin and guilt to the human race, free will and self-esteem, with others all arising from the interpretation that Pelagius gave to this passage” in Romans 5:12-18.
Ronald Cooke’s insights in his exceptional book Pelagianism, Barthianism, Self-Esteem and Romans 5:12-18, supports and specifically refines the nature of what is presented in most pulpits today about sin and its solution. “Some faithful men do preach the truth, but they are few and far between. By far, the majority of preachers in the pulpits of North America today preach a non-theological message, a non-biblical message and indeed a nonsensical message.”
Thus we must not merely deal with the nature of present day sermons dealing with sin and its solution, but the development of the Pelagian heresy, the controversy surrounding what he taught and preached in the 4th century and the theological responses to his thought as it developed in other men and movements over the centuries. Cooke’s book is one of the most important theological/historical studies on this subject and explains how it has affected the church across the centuries.
“One of the main issues in the Pelagianism controversy, centered around the transmission of Adam’s sin to the human race. The exegesis of Romans 5:12-18 was the pivotal point of the controversy. Pelagius taught that neither the guilt nor pollution of Adam’s sin was transmitted to the human race. He denied that Adam’s sin was in any way imputed to the human race. He believed and taught that the first sin was Adam’s only, and in no way was related to, or affected, his posterity in any way. Adam surely did sin, but all he did was to set a bad example for his posterity. The human race has a free will, so all mankind then is free to reject Adam’s bad example or to follow it; but that is all Pelagius would admit.”
In a note Cooke explains a modification of this interpretation of Romans 5:12-18, writing — “Cassianus, a contemporary of Pelagius, followed him quite closely but disagreed with him concerning human nature. He believed that there was a deterioration in man’s nature after the fall of Adam into sin. He, however, believed that the divine goodness overcame the moral deterioration, and that divine goodness is extended to every child of Adam. This position has been called semi-Pelagianism. It is basically the position upheld by the Church of Rome at the Council of Trent. Karl Barth follows this idea, only he substituted for the divine goodness, the divine election of every child of Adams.”
Cooke simply and clearly defines the biblical truth of sin and the consequences Adam’s sin brought to the entire human race. Cooke makes two profound declarations regarding Pelagian theology — “it is a demonic lie that man can cure himself; he knows nothing of a Savior from sin because he effectively saves himself by good works or his decision. Of course, this is anti-Christian and unbiblical because man is spiritually dead and his will only chooses evil.”
God’s Word is crucial in defining man’s problem; presenting God’s solution; and explaining the consequences of both man’s sin and God’s salvation wrought in Jesus’ incarnation, death, resurrection and glorification.
Cooke forcefully defines the modern problem of a silence about sin in individuals and society (institutions, schools, churches, families, organizations). “Sinful man simply is NOT free. He lives in perpetual bondage. He lives in perpetual spiritual blindness. He lives perpetually alienated from God. He lives in the wickedness of his self-esteem and thinks he is free to make good choices. When not only human nature tells us this is impossible; but the Bible states over and over that the natural man walks in the vanity — emptiness — of his mind having his understanding darkened, and ignorant of the truth. Being alienated from the life of God because of the blindness of his heart.” We need ‘a saving knowledge of the truth’ of God’s Word, our sinfulness and Jesus’ salvation by “grace through faith, and that not of ourselves, but by God’s gracious will” (Ephesians 2:8-10).
Not all movements or individuals claiming to be Christian are really Christian, and thereby they do not biblically or truthfully deal with sin and how we are saved by Jesus’ sacrifice on the cross. We must understand what the Bible teaches and wisely use Scripture to interpret Scripture.
Our focus must be biblical and truthful. I have come to believe the only way to deal with the sin problem is to believe what God says, embrace His Holy Spirit’s power and persuasion and what He says about sin and salvation. This is why Romans 5:12-18 is so important in this issue of sin. Pelagianism has come to shut down the witness of those who claim to speak for God.
One must go back to the beginning in Genesis to correctly define what sin involves and what God has done in dealing with that problem. The sin problem is far more than merely single acts of evil, even acts of corporate evil. This is why there must be a clear biblical definition of sin and what it involves. For all too many today, sin isn’t all that bad. Not just the political correct culture is the primary influence moving preachers and teachers. There are other forces engaged with encouraging this matter — Satan, demons, groups, institutions, governments, cultures.
Convincing a person he is a sinner is not easy when the forces of all people are aligned against him — positive thinking of Norman Vincent Peale; the self-help movement of Robert Schuller; the self-esteem movement of Rick Warren; the universal election to salvation of Karl Barth; the good works and purgatory of Catholics.
While many in the Roman Catholic Church/Dominion (RCCD) have attacked abortion with personal and institutional resources, a closer look historically reveals some leadership has not defended life as a sacred trust in persecutions and inquisitions. The RCCD movement was not strong in opposition to Hitler because he was a Roman Catholic. Many of our legislators (representatives and senators) are Roman Catholics and Democrats, many strongly defending and financing abortion — Nancy Pelosi, Joe Biden and many others.
This is a clear example of the nature of sin, its destructive and deadly grip on individuals, corporations and governments. The whole genocidal practice of abortion was created as a means of population and social control. Keith exposes the facts, the truth and the immorality of not just the baby killers, but also the politicians, governmental and judicial, legal people, who defend and finance them. I highly recommend Keith’s book as factually accurate and intellectually truthful.
We must deal with this question in light of God’s Word and embrace God’s solution and salvation regarding our sinfulness. All of us are sinners. We sin and we suffer sin in the lives of those around us. Sin is not constructive or good in any way. Sin is destructive, deadly and damning. We should join God in understanding sin and embrace His solution and salvation in the sacrifice of Jesus Christ, His Son, who offered Himself on Calvary’s Cross to pay for the sins of those who come to Him. This should be an important part of our community conversation as we learn and come to know God our Sovereign Creator and Redeemer. What an adventure is this spiritual quest!