Wickedness is real. It is not a fantasy, but a fact. Wickedness is not by any means some impersonal vile force that grips nations and individuals. It is a personal force — a personal action — a person called Satan. The Devil is a real individual — not just a collection of evil things and beings. Evil is personal. In the realm of origin, it is personal. There is a personal Devil. In the realm of action — the individual life — it is personal. Evil happens in my life, in your life. We do evil things. We think evil thoughts. People are wicked, personally wicked. Things and animals are amoral. Inanimate and sub-human beings cannot be wicked. Wickedness is a personal reality in humans and higher beings.
First, consider the wicked and his wickedness. Read about this in Habakkuk chapter 2, verses 5 through 20.
Who are the wicked? We must identify them before we can describe them. Definition is very important.
The popular cartoon character said, “We have met the enemy and they is us!” the wicked is not someone else, it is me. It is you. You are wicked. I am wicked. This is the major insight that we must come to in our faith. Evil is not something that others are tempted with and often do. It is something that we are and do.
God has a different definition to wickedness than we do. Even our good is encompassed by God’s definition of wickedness. Isaiah said, “But we are all like an unclean thing, and all our righteousnesses are like filthy rags” (Isaiah 64:6). Any self-righteousness is wicked. We must come to see ourselves as destitute before God, actually dead and defiled.
There are some things that are obviously evil. We just know they are wrong. We don’t have to indulge in them to know that they are wicked. The Prophet describes the wicked’s wickedness beginning with the most obvious and moving toward the more subtle forms of evil. We must see that evil is not just something which we do, it is something which we are. Evil is part of our nature, our being. However, we must see it as described in actions. So the prophet gives us some ideas of evil’s deeds, actions.
The Prophet points out drunkenness in the beginning. “Indeed, because he (the Wicked) transgresses by wine.” Drunkenness is an obvious evil. We can see its results in people’s lives — the irrational and idiotic behavior. We can see its tragic results on families — the embarrassment, loss and suffering. It is a sin to get drunk. It violates one’s testimony. It viciously militates against one’s neighbor.
Drinking gives one a false courage. One cannot see himself in drunkenness. He thinks he’s something when he’s not. Drugs and drink are two of the evils that mess with the mind and destroy. God hates them and what they do.
The wicked person is proud. “Indeed, because he transgresses by wine, he is a proud man...” Ego dominates some people’s lives. It is not wrong to have a good self-image, but it is wrong to permit one’s self to rule. We must see ourselves as submissive to God. The wicked are proud. They refuse to bow the knee to God. They drink themselves full of self and then wonder why folks react to them as they do.
The Pharisee in Jesus’ day, as in all ages, was a person drunk with their own importance. He put others down in an effort to stay on top. He was critical of everything and everyone, hoping that no one would notice his failures and faults. Pride is blind to the things of self while being able to see others’ sins and failures.
The wicked person is promiscuous. Promiscuity comes out in different people in different ways. “Indeed, because he transgresses by wine, he is a proud man, and he does not stay at home.” These two things usually go together — drunkenness and moral promiscuity. Drunkenness and immorality are identical twins that live together in most lives.
The wicked refuse God’s life and grace. He will not permit God to have first place in his life. He is going to do his own thing. He is going to have his own way. He will not submit to Jesus Christ and to His will.
The wicked person says, “Soul, take your ease, eat, drink and be merry, for death comes.” God says, “You fool! Tonight your soul will be taken from you.”
The wicked say, “Do what pleases you. Do what gives you pleasure.” God says, “Follow Me. Do My will. Be My witness. Worship Me. Take up your cross.”
The wicked person should realize that will come a day of reaping. As surely as there is a harvest when a physical crop is planted, so there will come a time of spiritual harvest. “Be not deceived, God is not mocked; for whatever a man sows, that he will also reap. For he who sows to his flesh will of the flesh reap corruption, but he who sows to the Spirit will of the Spirit reap everlasting life” (Galatians 6:7-8).
The Prophet Habakkuk gives five woes to the wicked. This is a great warning passage for those who commit their lives to evil. Read the references describing the woes to these wicked. First, woe to the thief (Habakkuk 2:6-8). God judges the thief.
Second, woe to the one who covets what is not his (Habakkuk 2:9-11).
Third, woe to the murderer (Habakkuk 2:12-14).
Fourth, woe to the one who encourages drunkenness (Habakkuk 2:15-17).
Fifth, woe to the idolater (Habakkuk 2:18-19).
In the light of our wickedness, there the response of silence and the resistance to God’s sovereignty. God is in control. In the face of God’s sovereignty, man can do nothing but be silent. Speaking against the Supreme Lord is folly. He is all. Man cannot successfully question His actions or decisions.
Especially, the wicked are silent. They have no justification for their wickedness. They are without excuse. Paul concluded, “For the wrath of God is revealed from heaven against all ungodliness and unrighteousness of men, who suppress the truth in unrighteousness, because what may be known of God is manifest in them, for God has shown it to them. For since the creation of the world God’s invisible attributes are clearly seen, being understood by the things that are made, even His eternal power and Godhead, so that they are without excuse, because, although they knew God, they did not glorify Him as God, nor were thankful, but became futile in their thoughts, and their foolish hearts were darkened” (Romans 1:18-21).
We need understand our wickedness and trust Jesus Christ and, through Him, get right! We need to engage in a community conversation that will result in repentance and restoration. I look forward to hearing from you on these matters.