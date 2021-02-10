God made us to think. That is why He gave us minds and bodies with which to relate to the world in which He placed us and where He wants to meet us. Thinking is good for the soul; it is good for society and the many elements it involves—groups, institutions, organizations, families, schools and governments. One of the most important facets of this intellectual exercise is history.
My wife and I have been reading a book titled The Daniel Plan about the biblical character Daniel and how he responded to the crisis situation in which he found himself. He trusted God, but he also responded in important ways acting and thinking. He was conscious of history and truth as he sought to live for God in a godly and good manner.
He fasted and prayed. He read God’s Word and he worshipped God in one of the most worldly and wicked societies. The authors of this exceptional book said, “Thoughts are automatic. They just happen. They are based on complex chemical reactions and information from the past. And what most people don’t know is that thoughts are sneaky and they lie. They lie a lot. It is often these uninvestigated thoughts that provide the emotional fuel for anger, anxiety, depression, and unhealthy behaviors . . . ”
Thoughts are more than the creation of our body chemistry. I do not believe they are “automatic” because we can question and change our thinking. This is why I have combined these two words “thinking history,” so as to engage all of those who read and think with me about acting on what we learn and how we live that we might obey God and honor the Lord Jesus Christ.
This process is addressed in The Daniel Plan whose authors say, “If you never question your erroneous negative thoughts, you believe them 100 percent and then you act as if the lies in your head are true.
For example, if you think your husband never listens to you, even though he has on many occasions, you act as if he doesn’t, and you feel justified in yelling at him. If you think you are a failure, even though you have had many successes, you are more likely to give up easily.”
We need to think about our history and what is really, actually, factually true. Much of what we are hearing and seeing today is not true. We are intentionally deceived and led astray. Our history is being rewritten so as to make us embrace lies.
For this reason we must consider that learning involves both reading and thinking. As one engages in both these exercises a result is the recording and expression in writing the thoughts that emerge. Thus, John Piper argues in his great book on “thinking” about this exercise in pursuing a knowledge and relationship with God. He says, echoing both Calvin and Augustine, “I count myself one of the number of those who write as they learn and learn as they write.” So must you and I in this effort of thinking history.
History has often been equated with kingdoms—earthly powers, powerful personalities, persuasive ideologies, fateful decisions and political resolutions. It has been about communities, families, groups, societies, nations and all they entail.
This is true of the Christian faith—the family of faith, the community of the committed, the society of the saved. History is about the story of these relationships coming under the term ecclesia. The fact of the ecclesiastical cannot be ignored. It is a reality. It is part of God’s kingdom and comes directly under His sovereignty and authority.
For this reason Hebrews 12:28-29 becomes very important historically—“Therefore, since we are receiving a kingdom which cannot be shaken, let us have grace, by which we may serve God acceptably with reverence and godly fear. For our God is a consuming fire.” “We are receiving a kingdom” with power, persuasion. It is continuing, consuming, engaging and irresistible.
History is also about memory, manners and a Master. “Looking unto Jesus the author and finisher of our faith; who for the joy that was set before Him endured the cross, despising the shame, and is set down at the right hand of the throne of God. For consider Him that endured such contradictions of sinners against Himself, lest ye be wearied and faint in your minds” (Hebrews 13:2-3). Often we falter and faint in our thinking and acting, fighting and resisting the lies.
This is why we need to remember who we are, kingdom citizens, representatives of God in a flawed and failing world. We are what Paul said, “Ambassadors of Christ” (2 Corinthians 5:20). Manners are about remembering and about conduct, about our behavior in community.
We must not forget sometimes we entertain strangers as angels unaware and that many are in bonds and suffering adversity and hardship. Not only must we know and understand the Master as a representative leader as the Hebrews writer says, “Remember them which have the rule over you, who have spoken unto you the word of God: whose faith follow, considering the end of their conversation” (Hebrews 13:7). Leadership is important, but as important is followship. This verse is about followship. Paul reminds us that we “have a Master in heaven” (Colossians 4:1).
At the heart of all history is the reality of God—Who He is and how He has manifest Himself in each present moment. History and time are coursing through our veins and our relationships, but they do not limit God. God transcends both history and time. He exists outside time and oversees all history from beginning to end.
History is about what God has done. It is about what He is doing right now in us and for us, even through us. Consider the past and how God has worked. This is why we have history, the text of experience, the real testimony, the verbal story of God’s work in His true and timely Word. So let us “think history” as we face our trials and troubles now.
There is so much more that can be said and shared about “thinking history.” I would be interested to know what you think. What are we saying to the world in how we act and what we say?