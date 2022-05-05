I want to share with you some thoughts about the tongue and human language for you to think about today. What we say — verbally and non-verbally, orally or in writing is important to consider.
The test of a person’s spiritual character is how one uses his tongue and human language. Indeed the ability to speak and communicate is one of God’s greatest gifts. Speech is one of the things that sets human beings apart from the animals. Animals make sounds and have some means of communication, but not in terms of sharing their thoughts, ideas and relationships with one another. There is no communication with meaning and explanation. The ability to speak is one of the ways in which we are like God. On the human level, all cooperation depends upon verbal communication. Human beings can make our most important scientific discoveries and our deepest, profoundest thoughts available to others, sharable. We are to speak right and understandably so that other people might benefit.
The tragedy is that human speech is so easily misused. Words cannot only comfort and bless, they can also wound and hurt. An old saying was — “Sticks and stones may break my bones, but words will never hurt me!” Words do hurt! What we say and write is important, and we need to watch what we produce — for people, to people and about people. Jesus’ brother James in his letter in chapter 1, verse 26 says, “Does anyone think he is a religious man? If he does not control his tongue his religion is worthless and he deceives himself” (James 1:16).
Human language is a precious gift. God made us to speak and write words. Indeed, He chose to show Himself to us through human words in the Bible. The Bible is the Word of God. Not only has God spoken to us in human speech, He has spoken to us by His Son. This is what Hebrews chapter 1 declares, “In these last days God spoke to us by His Son, whom He appointed heir of all things, by whom also He made the world; who being the brightness of His glory, and the express image of His person, and upholding all things by the word of His power, when he had by Himself purged our sins, sat down on the right hand of the Majesty on high; being made so much better than the angels, as He hath by inheritance obtained a more excellent name than they” (Hebrews 11:2-4). The Son of God spoke human language, sharing His wisdom and words with us. The Holy Spirit speaks human language to us, language that we can understand and learn.
Without the story of God, Jesus and the Holy Spirit in human language, we would not know many things, particularly about Jesus. This fact makes human language, the words of understanding, all the more precious. God has spoken. He has commanded us to speak to one another, to share the story of Jesus’ salvation with one another and with the world. Not only are we to speak the words of this story, we are to live right by what we speak. So many of us cancel out the good news of Jesus’ salvation by how we act toward people, what we do to them, say to them that contradicts God’s Word and Jesus’ witness.
All of us will answer to God for what we have said. Jesus said, “I say unto you, that every idle word that men shall speak, they shall give account thereof in the day of judgment. For by your words you shall be justified, and by your words you shall be condemned” (Matthew 12:36-37). So thank God for the ability to speak and to hear; then be careful what you say, as well as what you hear today.
The tongue is the revelation of a person’s soul. It is a character revelation. A person discloses what his true spiritual nature is by what he says. Our lives tell on us; our speech reveals what we are spiritually. James knew this. Jesus certainly knew it. We may lie with our lips, but they cannot hide what we are. Our very words give us away. The Wise man, Solomon, in Proverbs chapter 18, verse 4 said, “The words of a man’s mouth are as deep waters.” A man’s words, our words, are from the depths of our lives. “Out of the abundance of the heart the mouth speaks.” Never speak lightly, because your words reveal the deep secrets of your life.
The tongue reveals if a man is a fool or a wise man (Proverbs 17:27-28); a spiritual person or an unspiritual person; a Christian or not a Christian; a selfish man or a selfless man; a good man or a bad man. What do we show in our speaking and writing?
There are people who talk, talk, talk and say nothing. They are what one fellow said, “A lot of hot air and no help at all.” James warns all of us, “For in many things we all offend. If any man offend not in word, the same is a perfect man, and able also to bridle the whole body” (James 3:2).
Above all things in our search for truth, there will be many things said and written. Especially over the next few weeks as we struggle to communicate about decisions that we must make in our communities. We must learn to ask the right questions and express the reasonable and appropriate opinions. We must determine to trust the Lord and always do what and say is right and true. Share your ideas and opinions in our “learning community” and in the “community of faith.” Take some time to respond to this column; join the community conversation. Let me know what you think.