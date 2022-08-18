If you read the New Testament Gospels very much you immediately begin to see that PEOPLE SOUGHT OUT JESUS to share all kind of problems, difficulties and suffering with Him. “As He went the people thronged Him” (Luke 8:42). The disciples said, “the multitudes throng thee and press thee…” (8:45). People sought Jesus.
Why? Why would the multitudes seek Him? Was it the spectacular, the miracles, the bizarre? I don’t think so. I think it was because Jesus cared. He understood. He healed. He helped. He encouraged. The multitudes saw in Jesus a difference. He has a solution, rather than adding to their problems.
The question today is not “Do people still seek Jesus?” It is — “Do we minister as He ministered? Do we care, help, heal, love?” We are His body, hands, ears, hearts, serving, sharing and showing Jesus! If the multitudes do not seek us out, that is the reason — we do not care, we do not help, heal or love.
The Bible says that we are to be like Him. We are to walk like Him, talk like Him, work like Him, speak like Him. People are to see Jesus in us when they look at us. But do they?
When you talk can people hear Jesus in your words? Indeed, would you be pleased to have Him hear what you say? Who do people see in your life? Does your life touch people in a healing way or a hurtful way? Do you help people or do you harm them? Our lives are either one or the other — helpful or hurtful.
When the Scriptures say of Jesus, “He went about doing good” it means more than He did little deeds of kindness (Acts 10:38). He touched people in such a way that they were helped and not hurt.
It becomes very easy for us to treat people as things. In your job — whatever it is — do you treat people as things or as human beings loved by God? Do you treat them as things to be used, manipulated, dispensed and worn out? As Christians we must always seek to touch people in such a way that they are helped.
We must not become people whose touch brings death and disaster. If we have the helping, healing touch and people refuse to be helped or healed then the responsibility becomes their responsibility. We have done what God demands of us.
How does your touch affect the church? The church is to be a healing, helping agent in the world, called to bind up the wounds of a sin-wounded world. The church is to strengthen, encourage and bring the message of salvation. For the most part the message of the church is all right, but what kind of message in deed that is presented becomes the problem.
God’s Word says, “God... hath reconciled us to Himself by Jesus Christ, and hath given to us the ministry of reconciliation; To wit, that God was in Christ, reconciling the world unto Himself, not imputing their trespasses unto them; and hath committed unto us the word of reconciliation” (2 Corinthians 5:18-19). This healing touch was manifest in Jesus’ life. When you read Luke 8:40-56, there are some very important things you should see. The whole passage is about Jesus helping people.
There are three things in this passage that we should make part of our lives.
First, Jesus listened to the problem (Luke 8:49-50). “But when Jesus heard” is a wonderful expression. He listened attentively and knew of the real need.
We need to listen deeply as Jesus listened deeply. Often what people say are their problems are not their real problems. Most of us are not willing to listen because our prejudices or “know-it-all-ness” has made us “unhearing” (consequently, for some we become unapproachable).
Scripture says, “He that answereth a matter before he heareth us, it is folly and shame unto him” (Proverbs 18:13). We are to listen, as Jesus listened.
Second, “He answered him” (8:50). Jesus listened. But He did not just listen. He had a message. So we must have a message. The world is seeking someone to present the answer. Too often we disqualify ourselves because we do not listen. Sometimes we do not take the time to know the answer. At other times we give the wrong answer.
People want answers to sincere questions, and should be given sincere answers. Jesus has the answers! Let us present Him. He said, “I am the way, the truth and the life” (John 14:6). Christ is the answer to life’s questions!
Third, Jesus took the time to set things straight. The disciples said, “Trouble not the master” (8:49). Jesus simply said, “It’s not any trouble.” He made time to help. Such an attitude marks those who are His people. They have time to help.
This is why people sought Him. He took the time to help. So few have time for others today. We rush, hurry and have little to offer others. In just this brief incident in Jesus’ life, we have two illustrations of His helpfulness in putting things right.
There is a nameless woman. In the throng she touched Him and was healed. Jesus had the time to stop and seek her out. He wanted to know her and help her.
A little girl was dead and her parents were greatly distressed. Jesus helped. He raised her from the dead. What a wonderful thing — Jesus took the time to help this little girl and her parents. So it was in all Jesus’ life.
Jesus had time for people, time to set things straight. Time-wise, Jesus is never too late.
The conclusion of this whole matter is that Jesus really helped and healed people, then and now. No problem is too great. No sin too foul and bad that Jesus cannot cleanse it. No disease of the body or spirit so wrong that He cannot help and heal. There is no artificial help here. Christ left us “an example, that we should follow His steps” (1 Peter 2:21).
Our lives should help and heal. Jesus is in that business and so should we be. If you are not helping and healing the broken and sin-sick world, you are not with Jesus.
As Jesus said, “He that is not with me is against me; and he that gathereth not with me scattereth abroad” (Matthew 12:30).
Does your help really help? Do you really touch people in a healing way?
I would like to say by way of invitation — Jesus can help you. He wants to help you. He wants to touch you. He cares. He loves. Come to Him. Whatever your problem take it to Jesus. He can help you.
Remember, in our “community conversation” we are touching one another. Let us do so that we might value one another and truly help one another.