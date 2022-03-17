There is an ancient heresy that has come to dominate the thinking, writing and preaching in modern days. It isn’t restricted to merely modern, liberal churches, but even pervades most fundamentalist and evangelical churches. Even many famous evangelists and secular leaders embrace and employ the ideas promoted by Pelagius.
The originator of this thinking, Pelagius, was born sometime late in the 4th century and lived into the early years of the 5th century. Sometime around AD 400, Pelagius was in Rome, where he is believed to have written a work Exposition of Paul’s Epistles in which he expressed his peculiar theological views. One of the best books dealing with this dangerous system of moral thinking is Dr. Ronald Cooke’s work Pelagianism, Barthianism, Self-Esteem and Romans 5:12-18. Cooke explains how this thinking grew into a great corpus of ideas, which Christians had never before faced.
“By asserting the free will of man; by extolling his ability to choose the good; by denying the sinful nature of man; by reducing sin down to only individual acts of individual persons; by making Adam’s sin only a bad example, and one could say in modern parlance, by extolling man’s self-esteem, Pelagius founded a system of religion that was very appealing to those who came under its influence.”
As I have stated, we must consider how the thinking of Pelagius dominates many movements in our day. We must deal with the errors of liberalism, modernism, progressivism, pragmatism, fundamentalism, humanism, Romanism, neo-orthodoxy, neo-evangelicalism, Pentecostalism and related movements, all of which have elements of Pelagianism embedded. In his exceptional book, Cooke ties together key ideas, doctrinal errors, flawed associations, influential individuals and satanic domination. This is not a new attack at all. It is an ancient devilish assault on Christian truth and biblical revelation. We must understand this term, identifying the associated ideas, explaining them and correctly responding to them.
One major consequence related to this movement involves the sad state of most churches dealing with large numbers of inactive and disinterested members. Even Billy Graham and many others stressed that numerous people in modern churches of all brands are not really “saved” because they do not continue in the faith. There is a foundational flaw which Cooke clearly states. He writes that pelagianism contends that “Human nature is not all bad; with a little hard work, psychological counseling, ecumenical co-operation, social concern, money and legislation, we can change things for the better. Pelagian thought rules millions in North America today.” Such pelagianism is not Christian. It is actually anti-christian in that it makes more of man than of God. Man is in control. Indeed, Pelagius taught that man could be perfect. He was free!
Pelagianism is a demonic lie that man is good and can cure himself of evil and wrong. There is no problem with his free will and he can easily change himself for the better. He can raise himself from the dead. His only problem is one of “self-esteem,” not sin. This is a critically important point to understand. Cooke correctly explains the importance of this when he argues, “Sinful man simply is NOT free. He lives in perpetual bondage. He lives in perpetual spiritual blindness. He lives perpetually alienated from God. He lives in the wickedness of his self-esteem and thinks he is free to make good choices. When not only human nature tells us this is impossible; but the Bible states over and over that the natural man walks in the vanity — emptiness — of his mind having his understanding darkened, and ignorant of the truth. Being alienated from the life of God because of the blindness of his heart.”
Author Cooke clarifies, saying, “Pelagianism is Romanism. Men are born Pelagians, for Pelagianism is the religion of the natural man. Pelagianism is the religion of self, of self-esteem; of self-righteousness, self-will, Adamic choices that frees itself from unreasonable commandments of God by rejecting them and by disobeying them. This is without doubt, the religion that dominates the North American church today.” Churches today are mindless. Consider the mindless music, emotions dominate, people swing and sway, clap and dance, and the truth is absent, even denied and rejected. God’s Word often speaks of the mind. Consider the biblical texts emphasizing knowing, learning, studying, thinking and knowledge, all of which reveal the importance of the mind.
This is a self-published work with many typographical flaws, but those do not diminish its value in regards to the truth it expresses about the pelagian evils we wrestle with today and the eternal value of the Lord Jesus Christ’s Word and witness.
We must understand Paul’s simple declaration to the troubled Corinthian church when he wrote, “We can do nothing against the truth, but for the truth” (2 Corinthians 13:8). We must acknowledge the importance of truth as emphasized by Jesus when he said, “If you abide in My word, you are My disciples indeed. And you shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free” (John 8:31-32). In this we must determine that our only freedom comes through the work and witness of Jesus’ Holy Spirit in our lives. Only through Him can we know God and be truly free to be good and do good. It is only through the convicting and converting work of Jesus’ Holy Spirit that anyone finds God and becomes a Christian.
Cooke is correct when he concludes, “When men bring their own natural ability, their own free will, into salvation they deny the Scripture. When men deny the Scripture, they compromise the truth. When they compromise the truth, they descend into paradox and contradiction. Soon the Scriptures are made to say the exact opposite of what they do say. This is what has happened in North America today on a wide scale. Man’s natural ability has replaced the authority of the Bible.” Such thinking today is mistakenly called Christianity, but actually it is a religion of man, plainly pelagianism in modern dress. Pelagianism exalts man; whereas biblical Christianity puts man down as a rebel against God.
Finally, Dr. Cooke contends, “God’s way is the way of grace. There is NO room for human merit; human ability; human self-esteem; human nature; human ideas; or human hubris. Christianity is not the religion of the natural man. It is supernaturally accomplished by the Divine Trinity and revealed by the Trinity to fallen man in the Written Word. It humbles the pride of man and emphasizes the state of spiritual death in which the human race, descended from Adam now exists. When a person hears the true gospel and is convicted and awakened by the Holy Spirit the only thing he can do is cry out “Lord be merciful to me a sinner.” If he ever hopes to go down to his house justified.”
I value what you think about pelagianism.