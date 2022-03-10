Government is not the final arbitrator or decision-maker in values or virtues. It is powerful and linked to wealth in that it exists, many insist today, because of the “social contract,” or as others insist, “social compact.” We must recognize, however, that there is a “higher power” that judges and justifies all governments, and ultimately will bring even the world’s most powerful governments into a higher court of accountability.
Government is now being called upon to “save” the economy, to assist the large corporations and banks to stay afloat in a declining economy. It is the power of these “special interest” groups that seems to be running things and giving direction to the government at all levels. The reasoning has been that some financial institutions are “too big to fail.” So the taxpayer must give from his meager resources to save failing businesses and help them pay generous sums in special funds above salary to “owners” and executive leaders.
Most of the 20th century was a struggle with governments gone rabid and murderous. As time passes it is easy to forget the struggles that led to the slaughter of millions and the gruesome exercises of the Holocaust and the other “killing fields” across the globe where vicious tyrants, elitist-know-it-alls and terrorist groups reigned, dealing death and mayhem to those they hated or could no longer tolerate. This was not new. It was the same during the Inquisition, the Crusades, the Islamic invasions, the witch hunts of other ages and places, when individual human lives were not valued and virtue was lost in the frenzy of hate and madness.
I well remember a discussion when we were living in England several years ago about how the Germans could tolerate Hitler, cooperating with him and his colleagues in the Nazi regime. What is the explanation? The Germans were such intelligent, cultured and educated people, clean-living and prosperous, everyday normal kind of people. How could that horror be embraced and permitted? What about their economy and their culture? What about those in our government then — yes, Democrat Franklin D. Roosevelt and industrialists such as Henry Ford and Thomas Watson of IBM — who favored Hitler?
Looking back now, I can see the intellectual, political, cultural and social movements that fed the rise of such men as Hitler. He was not the only one during that long and important century, merely one among a great number of powerful and perverted leaders demanding and getting for a time their way. They faced the judges of combined nations in the horror of World War II and other judgments in the century. Hitler was a coward (indeed Judas) in that he took his life and that of his new wife as the nation he dominated crumbled and collapsed around him. Look at the carnage he left in his wake! Hitler’s suicide was a testimony to the destruction of “normal human beings” and the perversion of human government and economy to further the desires of those “running” the government. Even those who chose to stay alive, but were called before an international tribunal of judges, there was no rational explanation for their actions. They chose to say, “I did what I was told to do and that should let me off the hook of judgment.” We need to begin asking some questions as to value, virtue and who benefits from the collective actions of government. At this time, now is the time to act against the Russian Putin! Not later!
When government is used to “save” the economy, who pays? Does the taxpayer have anything to say about how his money is going to be spent? Who will listen to the individual taxpayer? Can his voice be heard in the roar of the democratic, misguided mob? Can the individual decide NOT to pay his taxes because he doesn’t agree with how an extravagant and excessive government is spending his hard-earned money?
As I have asked on other occasions, do we need another “American Revolution” dealing with taxation resulting from foolish representation and career politicians (yes, dealing also with Joe Biden and his crew) who consistently give themselves pay increases at the expense of the taxpayer? In the light of what is happening nationally at the moment, we desperately need to ask this foundational question — what is the bailout efforts of the new presidential administration going to do to our money? This situation needs to be addressed at all levels of our government.
I suggest that it is going to bring us to the place where the German economy came to between 1914 and 1929. The German mark became worthless. This fact is illustrated in a simple purchase in 1978 by a man in Kansas City, Missouri. He bought a used record player at an auction. When he opened the back of the record player he thought he had become a millionaire. He found over a million German marks that had been issued between 1914 and 1923 stashed in the old record player. It was during that time period that Germany suffered severe inflation. Germans had used marks to start fires and to paper their walls. A currency expert told the inquisitive new owner of the record player that his “money” was worthless. It had no value. It wasn’t even worth the value of the paper on which it was printed.
There are times when money becomes worthless. According to the Old Testament prophet Ezekiel, people “shall throw their silver into the streets, and their gold will be like refuse; their silver and their gold will not be able to deliver them in the day of the wrath of the Lord; they will not satisfy their souls, nor fill their stomachs, because it became the stumbling block of iniquity” (Ezekiel 7:19). There is a relationship between values and virtues, even as this Old Testament prophet makes clear, and it is certainly linked to that higher judge who stands to value and bring to account all governments and peoples.
Money, even when issued by governments, cannot “save” us. What it will do is devalue and diminish what we have without the value of hard work, physical products and earnest investment policies that are more than mere printed paper. Such actions as those of our government cannot solve the value problem or the virtue dilemma we face. We cannot “save” the economy by rewarding greed, honoring irresponsibility, taxing the hard-working and giving to those who do not work and refuse to act ethically. God is judging us for our foolishness.