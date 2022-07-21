We need to recognize that we are at war. Not only has the enemy attacked us in COVID 19, China has continued the assault intellectually, financially, politically and diplomatically worldwide. When the virus was released in 2019 into the world, it was aimed particularly at the United States to shutdown our economy, destroy businesses, close churches, impose government and medical controls.
With the exception of President Trump and a few state governors, our leadership at all levels, with good intentions, mandated devastating controls, literally destroying businesses, unnecessarily killing people at home and in medical centers and unconstitutionally imposing totalitarian controls across all levels of government from city, to county, to state and the entire nation. All these actions cooperated with the war made by the Chinese Communist Party leadership. Under the guise of responding to a deadly virus, our leadership shutdown our economy, reversed prosperity and intensified attacks on the most successful presidency in modern history. Most of our administrative state, including many in the federal judiciary and national legislature joined in attacking the president and bad-mouthing our great nation. What was done was treasonous and actually cooperated with our enemies worldwide, the Chinese Communists, the radical Islamists, the Climate Change enthusiasts and the uncompromising globalists (including all Democrats and many Republicans — the Bushes, the McCains, John Kerry, the Clintons and many others).
There is an ongoing war against American prosperity, success and freedom. Indeed, we are no longer free! The government can and is spying on all of us using the technology and electronic surveillance available to the National Security Agency (NSA), the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). Our government has arrested and retained in jail several hundred “protesters” in the Jan. 6, 2021 incident in the nation’s capitol, most of them have not been permitted bond and they have been criminally charged for peacefully assembling and speaking out in their nation’s capitol, yes, the very one we “own.” These federal judges have intentionally and illegally employed their powers to attack these people when these judges refused to do anything in the “summer of love” protests resulting in billions of dollars in damages, thousands of physical casualties and several hundred deaths across major cities. The surveillance video available has exposed the capitol police actually encouraging many of the protesters into their nation’s “house of the people.” The only casualty of the “insurrection” was a former military member who was a Trump supporter who was crushed by unwise management of the capitol police herding people together. Again, the prejudiced news media, the leftist administrative state (federal law enforcement and courts) and the refusal of Speaker Pelosi to authorize the use of the National Guard called up by President Donald Trump, have labelled this foolishly and falsely as an “insurrection” when, in fact, it was a hoax, created by anti-Trump Democrats; leftist news media; rabid Washington bureaucrats and administrators; never-Trump Republicans and others. So we are at war with many people cooperating with the Chinese and other anti-Americans in our nation.
Our desperate situation is very well-documented by Attorney Larry Klayman in his excellent, truthful and factual book IT TAKES A COUNTER-REVOLUTION — WAKE UP AMERICA! Klayman carefully defines the serious state many have permitted at all levels of our nation’s leadership. The Jan. 6th Hoax is the most obvious example of what is ahead for anyone who opposes and criticizes those in charge of our affairs — no bond, no due process, no innocence until proven guilty, no reasonable review of charges. This has become a totalitarian state without any rights for those who oppose what is being said and demanded of the people. “We the People” are no longer to be respected. We are being taught to fear the federal police and the judges and lawyers controlling the system. Klayman’s book is one of the rare volumes detailing what has taken place and is still taking place in Washington, D.C. and across the nation. He deals with the three branches of government — the Executive (president), the Legislative (the House and Senate), the Judiciary (the lower federal courts, the regional courts and finally the Supreme Court), and the Deep State Bureaucracy (the unconstitutional administrative state, running parts of all three branches, bankrolled by our tax dollars and given unaccountable permission to run rough-shod over citizens, families and businesses). Describing particularly the District of Columbia federal bench, Klayman clearly states, “these despots cannot tolerate the people’s dissent in defiance of their establishment masters, even in the form of First Amendment protected social media posts!” He concludes this descriptive narrative saying, “With this judicial arrogance and complicity within the elitist establishment ruling class, what now is to come surely will be much more than dissent!”
Klayman’s careful detailing the history and factual deeds of each facet of our government should alarm every single one of us. I first became alarmed about where our legislators, lawyers and political leadership were clearly taking us when several years ago I read Marshall’s Dr. Bob Herrin’s revealing book on his experience and abuse with attorneys and judges, LAWYER TAKEOVER. I find Klayman’s statement very convincing, “If anyone in this country deserves to be held accountable for the breakdown of the rule of law much more than the fiber of the nation as a whole, it should be the federal judges, who consistently sell out the citizenry by protecting — secure in their belief that they are immune from accountability to the masses based on their unelected lifetime tenure — not just their colleagues on the federal bench but also the self-appointed ‘new American nobility’ like the Clintons, the Bushes, the Obamas, and the Bidens and the similar hordes of the other self-styled establishment elite in the ever-degenerating political and social cancer of government and society in general.”
Klayman appropriately and peacefully argues and lays out what we must do to reverse the downward trend of our nation at all levels. He calls upon us to stand up, speak up and act against the tyranny prevailing across the land. COVID-19 has unveiled for us the radical intentions of our leaders. We must hold leaders at all levels accountable — local, city, county, state and national leaders. As I have said numerous times in the past, we need to “fire” those who are not doing the right thing for “we the people” and support those who speak and act for us. As Christians and good church people we have too long been silent and done nothing.
So many politicians are liars and do the opposite of what they promise. We need to act against them. The present national leadership, particularly led by former President Obama and present President Joe Biden, have obviously brought us to the brink of financial, moral, political and racial collapse.