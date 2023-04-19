Politics can be a harsh and abusive exercise sometimes. This 2024 presidential campaign is shaping up to be another of these unusually tough experiences, especially for Donald Trump. In the last campaign dealing with Trump and Joe Biden, little focus was given on the nature of each candidate’s charitable gifts and finances. For Biden, the focus should have been on his self-serving and abusive use of his office as vice president in relation to his son Hunter and the work he was supposedly doing for Burisma in Ukraine. There was little, if any, discussion of wise and constructive employment and industry in the Bidens’ financial affairs, but a great deal in Trump’s case about questionable financial affairs. The focus has not been positive or constructive in regards to true charity in either individual’s regard.
The mass media has spent a lot of time on Trump as being a racist, a bigot, a sexist/rapist, a zenophobe, an anti-Semite, an Islamophobe, an anti-Hispanic and any number of other objectionable things. These have been promoted by a media that has ignored the crimes and sins of the Bidens while advancing Joe Biden’s effort to gain the presidency in 2016. Here is what one journalist, Liz Crokin, writes about Trump, “As an entertainment journalist, I’ve had the opportunity to cover Trump for over a decade, and in all my years covering him I’ve never heard anything negative about the man until he announced he was running for president. Keep in mind, I was paid a lot of money to dig up dirt on celebrities like Trump for a living, so a scandalous story on the famous billionaire could’ve potentially sold a lot of magazines and would’ve been a ‘huge’ feather in my cap. Instead, I found that he doesn’t drink alcohol or do drugs, he’s a hard working businessman and totally devoted to his beloved wife and children. On top of that, he’s one of the most generous celebrities in the world with a heart filled with more gold than his $100 million New York penthouse.”
Crokin tells about how she came to cover “The Apprentice” during its first season while working as an entertainment columnist for the “Red Eye edition of the Chicago Tribune” and as a freelance reporter for “Us Weekly.” She covered the hit show and the Chicago contestant Bill Rancic that she believed would win the reality show. He did, and she got an invitation to attend the show’s grand finale and after-party in New York. It was at this event that Crokin met Donald Trump and was able to talk with him. She continued writing about the show and attended “The Apprentice” finale the next two years that permitted her to gain more insight into Trump’s life and family. She observed him and met his family during the time Trump and family visited and observed the construction of Trump International Hotel & Tower in Chicago. As a result of these experiences, here is what Crokin has written about the Billionaire’s acts of kindness and generosity toward others that have been totally ignored by the mainstream media and political opponents, both Democrat and Republican alike.
“I found the list of kind deeds and gifts that this vastly wealthy man has done and given to be fascinating and encouraging. I have thought much about this list of good against what has come to light regarding the Biden’s and his son Hunter’s determined hoarding of riches from wealthy Chinese financial interests, powerful bank and business leaders from around the world and from Wall Street; powerful financial tycoons such as George Soros and other leftists as described by Peter Schweizer’s writings. Trump has invested in local economies and cities constructing hotels, golf courses, business centers and commercial ventures employing thousands and producing billions of dollars in taxes for local governments and wages for thousands of employees. Trump is not obligated to foreign governments, wealthy donors or other groups, organizations or individuals. The point that has impressed me is that TRUMP DID NOT NEED TO RUN for president, yet he has spent millions of dollars from his own pocket because he and his family love this country. Yes, he is wealthy and powerful, but he has worked to get what he has. Trump is not a perfect man, even in dealing with his sins and failures, but there is no doubt that America was better under his time as president, except for the unsavory political attacks of the left.”
Everybody ought to read Crokin’s list of good deeds and gifts from this great, good man who has been wrongly caricatured and falsely accused. Crokin gives only a sample of the good that this man has done over the last 30 years aside from the many financial ventures and investments he has engaged in. Crokin’s list reveals that Trump is not a racist/bigot, a sexist/rapist or any other hideous character. One incident is an example that I would like to highlight that occurred long before Trump became a presidential candidate. “In 1991, 200 Marines who served in Operation Desert Storm spent time at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina before they were scheduled to return home to their families. However, the Marines were told that a mistake had been made and an aircraft would not be able to take them home on their scheduled departure date. When Trump got wind of this, he sent HIS plane to make two trips from North Carolina to Miami to safely return the Gulf War Marines to their loved ones.” Notice this was at his expense! It was his plane and money, not the taxpayers or anyone else’s expense.
As citizens, we have an obligation to consider the facts involving the financial affairs of all candidates for public office, especially those of the presidency. The mainstream media (television, radio and print media) have not been neutral or even fair in covering both major candidates, particularly on the matter of charity and gifts to needy, deserving people. Again, I would like to emphasize that we have an obligation to bear witness to truth and to champion honest, good deeds. I am embarrassed that many Republican leaders abandoned Trump and gave no support. Some even took an oath in the 2016 campaign season they would support whoever the candidate of the party was and then didn’t. They are not worth listening to or following. I am impressed with a successful billionaire who demonstrated his charity in real, physical and constructive ways. I believe this is another proof that he does what he says he wants to do and that many in the nation desire to be done — “Make America Great Again.” You can find Crokin’s and other’s explanatory lists online at Townhall. I think this positive and illuminating explanation of this flawed but “good” man’s life should be considered. Many of you have already enlisted in the determined opposition and political attacks on him. We have all seen the continued and determined political assassination in impeachments and other fictions advanced by political enemies. If you haven’t, I hope that you will consider what is revealed in real facts and truth. As I have said before, “as a matter of conscience and conviction” we all need to speak the truth for whoever is running for president of the United States.