Wednesdays With Wally is a book that touched me personally. Just before this time period, I was a history graduate student at the University of Kentucky, beginning in January of 1975 after living, working and studying in England for almost three years. I remember seeing this old man who wandered the campus and frequented the university library. I spent many hours and days in King Library, where I had a study carrel and housed my growing research files and writings in preparation for my classes and the production of my dissertation.
As a Ph.D. student serving as a junior instructor, I ultimately acquired an office in Kirwan Towers history department. I often saw this elderly man as I walked across campus for classes, meetings, research and other activities. As I read these wonderful stories Claude tells about Wally and his associates, I have wondered how I might have benefited had I taken the time to get to know those I passed without paying attention to or getting acquainted with them.
This book is important to me for a number of reasons. First, as a study in the value and virtue of friendship. All through this well-written story, we learn about the great power of determined friendliness even in difficult, discouraging and unpleasant circumstances. Claude wisely links his relationships, associations and experiences with Wally and with Wally’s historical encounters. The impact of friends, past and present, are presented in these collected stories, sometimes linked across years and geography — Germany (Berlin), New York, Maine, New Orleans, Kentucky (Lexington).
Second, Claude’s careful and insightful telling of Wally’s simple, yet incredibly profound life is a valuable lesson in understanding others and even ourselves. Sometimes we overlook people who appear less than we think, when in fact we need to take time to know them, understand who they really are, why they are what they are and what we can gain by knowing them and befriending them.
Third, this story has much to show us about the value of age in work and witness. We are living in a time and place where people discount and dishonor those who are older. Elderly persons are often rejected, refused, removed and isolated as unneeded and unwanted. We need to return to respect and honor for those who have age and experience. We need to value them.
Fourth, one of the tragedies in modern education is the determined and destructive trend in both public and private schools to sideline or eliminate older faculty members. Many foolish and thoughtless administrators remove or demote senior faculty members, callously saying they have served their time and can no longer have anything to give the students or the school. As I have witnessed these foolish deeds over the years, I’ve remembered one great truth — these people will reap what they sow because they will someday be old and by their own foolish reasoning useless and expendable. Wally was smarter and better than those around him. Claude’s book records for us many valuable lessons and essential insights we need as friends and family members that can enable us to be better and to be more thoughtful and beneficent.
The subtitle “Adventures with the old man from the all-night restaurant” of this book is also important. We have already talked about “old” in this review of the book, but we need to consider the significance of this term in relation to the other term here “all-night.” Time is important to all of us, but especially to those who are elderly because they are aware of life’s limitations and transitions. They find greater value in friendship, in conversation and in companionship with those willing to give them time and attention. Through these contacts, we can gain a valuable education and wisdom to be treasured and remembered. We might even find our own adventures in some “all-night restaurant” in our future is we pay attention.
This book reveals in so many ways the profound, powerful value of friendship and learning through dedicated association sometimes with misunderstood people. It is somewhat biographical, certainly historical in describing, defining and disclosing life in Lexington, on the university campus and other places in Claude’s and Wally’s lives. Well-written, carefully researched and intellectually intriguing, Wednesdays With Wally preserves the wonderful legacy of a good man through a faithful friendship with a young man he “adopted” as his own.
I will again and again read Wednesdays With Wally to glean valuable lessons in how to live and greater learning in living with and working with others. Wally and Claude have touched and blessed my life. You will find my name in this good book, along with another ETBU faculty member, Dr. Brenda Dearman. Both of us have for many years enjoyed meals, good conversation and thoughtful exchanges with Claude, his wife Chris and their family, and friends.
Reading Claude’s book has caused me to recall the adventures and good times I had while a student and junior faculty member at the University of Kentucky. Walking the streets, accessing the buildings, particularly the King Library and Kirwan Tower, marked our lives and thinking of those hallowed grounds. My experiences from those years have also been marked by Dr. Charles Roland, who was my major professor in history and my teaching mentor. He has also mentioned me in his somewhat biographical volume. Professor Roland, who lived these same years died in April of this year four days after his 104th birthday. He also mentions me in his autobiographical study titled My Odyssey Through History — Memoirs of War and Academe (2003) in which he brings to life his historical work and relationship in the Lexington and University of Kentucky communities. I value immensely these books, and others, that link my life with others I have known, appreciated and admire. This is another contribution that Wally and Claude bring to us in the reading of this adventure story.
Remember, reading is so important because in this way we can find intellectual enrichment, spiritual encouragement, exciting adventures and great treasures. I look forward to sharing with anyone of you who might want to talk in our “community conversation” about the value and virtue of friendship and investing time and treasure in others, especially those who may not be appreciated or valued.
