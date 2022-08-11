Wednesdays With Wally is a book that touched me personally. Just before this time period, I was a history graduate student at the University of Kentucky, beginning in January of 1975 after living, working and studying in England for almost three years. I remember seeing this old man who wandered the campus and frequented the university library. I spent many hours and days in King Library, where I had a study carrel and housed my growing research files and writings in preparation for my classes and the production of my dissertation.

As a Ph.D. student serving as a junior instructor, I ultimately acquired an office in Kirwan Towers history department. I often saw this elderly man as I walked across campus for classes, meetings, research and other activities. As I read these wonderful stories Claude tells about Wally and his associates, I have wondered how I might have benefited had I taken the time to get to know those I passed without paying attention to or getting acquainted with them.

— You can send your thoughts to drjerryhopkins@yahoo.com, or by snail mail to Dr. Jerry Hopkins, P. O. Box 1363, Marshall, Texas 75671. Dr. Jerry Hopkins is a historian and retired professor.

