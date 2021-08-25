A tragic crash occurred in 1983. An Avianca Airlines jet, landing in Madrid, Spain, crashed into a mountain. When the crash was investigated it was found that the black-box cockpit recorder disclosed minutes before the fatal impact, a shrill, computer-synthesized voice from the plane’s automatic warning system told the crew repeatedly in English, “Pull up, pull up!”
The pilot, however, didn’t heed the warning. He believed the system malfunctioned, snapping into the microphone, “Shut up, Gringo,” switching off the system. Minutes later, the plane crashed into the side of the mountain killing nearly 200 hundred people. The plane was right, the pilot was wrong.
The next time you hear someone respond when there are critical issues at stake in society, government, politics or church, “What does it matter?” suggesting that there isn’t anything important going on, remember this story. This is a question vitally important to consider. The Apostle Paul raised this question in Philippians. What matters? We need to raise it today.
In Philippians 1:18 is this question. In several translations it is asked like this—“What does it matter?” in the old King James Version it is asked simply as, “What then?” This is a question that outlines and highlights our Christian relationships and responsibilities. The Christian gospel is linked with who we are and how we act and what we do. We cannot be Christians without our testimonies being significantly altered and changed.
We cannot over-emphasize the good news of Jesus Christ. It is possible to take this message and abuse it, misuse it. There are two kinds of people in church today, as there were in Paul’s day. It is the same, as it was then. We need to understand the significance of these two different groups, both proclaiming Jesus, but for radically different reasons. We need to understand the value of motives and what this means for us.
Paul explains right in Philippians both groups and what they do and why. We are part of one group or the other. There is no neutral ground in life. We are either one or the other in this situation Paul describes in Philippians. He is stressing for us the fact that we cannot be neutral when it comes to Jesus and following Him.
First, there are those who “proclaim Christ from envy and rivalry” (Philippians 1:15). It is important that we understand envy—the drive to be better than someone, to put the other person or people down, to declare yourself better than, more deserving than, and stronger than another person. There isn’t any grace in this scene, there is no mercy or kindness. “I’m better than you” is the attitude. It divides, destroys, discourages others.
Paul goes on to expose these negative people saying that they “proclaim Christ out of selfish ambition, not sincerely” (Philippians 1:17). These are “false motives,” taking Jesus and using Him selfishly and egotistically. This is what drove James, John and their mother long before this time (Matthew 20:20-24). It is the same spirit that exists today, even in churches.
What does it matter? This serious question hits the issue rightly. It matters to those who must endure such negative, hateful, hardships that people practice. They use the gospel of Jesus as a tool, not to deliver, encourage and transform, but to imprison, chain, attack and dominate others. They are not sincere. They manipulate others. They want to accomplish a selfish and evil end, not a positive, constructive and liberating end that Jesus desires. They want to hurt, harm and destroy, while preaching Jesus. They want to prevent another person from succeeding and gaining anything.
Such people want their way and they will do all they can to get it and keep it. Paul right here discloses the gospel is powerful, but these people cancel that message by their actions. They do not, however, diminish the power of the gospel. Jesus still saves and transforms, but He obviously has not redeemed or transformed these people or they would behave much differently.
Second, there are those who proclaim Christ from “good will” (Philippians 1:15). Paul says, “out of love,” understanding the purposes of God—“for the defense of the gospel,” “not intending to cause suffering.” True motives. What are our motives? Paul says here that these people were “intending to increase my suffering in my imprisonment” (Philippians 1:17). He then asks this magnificent question that discloses the power of the gospel of Jesus Christ – “what then?” “What does it matter?” “What matters?”
God Himself contradicts these people. He manifests His power and presence to expose such frauds. They contradict Jesus. In a sense they are Judases and betrayers because of their attitudes and actions. Jesus frees and unchains and delivers even men like the Apostle Paul.
What does it matter? The Old King James asks it like this, “What then?” Jesus is sovereign. He is going to be glorified, no matter what. God is going to see that in the lives of His children. Paul knew Jesus. Jesus had liberated him, freed him to free others. If we are enslaved to selfishness even preaching Jesus, we cannot really be liberated or liberating for others. These people are miserable because they cannot rejoice when others do good or are not in jail.
As we grow in being Christians and learning more of Jesus and His ways, we will come to see how Christ can be exalted in all things. Even in the false and malicious intentions of people. We can find the grandness of the gospel good news in and through such experiences. Jesus is Lord!
As Paul comes to conclude these matters, he says to the Philippians, “only, live your life in a manner worthy of the gospel of Christ.” (Philippians 1:27)—not like the selfish, ego-centered, negative, judgmental, insincere people claiming to be Christian, but as those committed to “the good will,” love, true motives of those truly serving Jesus, not themselves. Whatever maybe the case, whatever others may do, we need to keep our eyes on Jesus, glorifying Him in all things.
Paul was a victor. Paul’s enemies wanted to add to his torment and trouble. They probably initiated his arrest and trouble with Rome. Yet it gave Paul a podium to proclaim Christ. This is what he meant in verse 13 in this chapter, “So that it has become evident to the whole palace guard, and to all the rest, that my chains are in Christ.” Even so, we should take courage when attacked and maligned. So, what matters?