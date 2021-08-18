There is a vast difference between what we need and what we want. Often what we want is not good for us. What we want is not really the most important thing for us in God’s eyes. Now what we need is another matter. If we need something that means we cannot do without it. There are things we do not need, but there are essentials that we need. That is, also, true in the spiritual life. There are certain things we need and that we cannot do without spiritually. There are four great needs we have in life.
We must realize God has met all these needs in Jesus Christ. “My God,” Paul wrote, “shall supply all your needs according to His riches in Christ Jesus” (Philippians 4:19). Don’t blame God when you don’t get what you want but do realize God wants to give you what you need and will if you will accept it. What do we need?
First, we need to see more clearly. We are constantly pestered by poor vision. We need to see more clearly in order to walk safely and securely. We need to see the Lord more clearly. There are so many things that keep us from seeing the Lord as we ought to see Him. Our sins cloud our vision. Our attitudes keep us from seeing Him. Our friends, relatives, circumstances can keep us from seeing Him. Our lips can hinder our vision. Isaiah saw the Lord and then saw himself as a man of unclean lips. Those unclean lips clouded his vision. When the Lord revealed Himself to Isaiah causing him to see clearly the Lord and himself and others.
We need to see ourselves more clearly. We are not as good as we think we are. Indeed, we are far worse than we think we are. Our problem is that we think we are better than the other fellow. We need to come to Isaiah’s place — “I am a man of unclean lips” (Isaiah 6:5). We need to the bottom of self and realize that we are before God as nothing. To state that positively, we need to realize what Jesus said, “Without Me you can do nothing” (John 15:5).
We need to see others more clearly. Isaiah saw the Lord, saw himself and then he saw others. He saw them in need – “a people of unclean lips” (Isaiah 6:5).
Seeing the Lord, seeing ourselves and seeing others more clearly should drive us to stay close to the Lord, the only One who can help us get along with ourselves and with others.
Second, we need to follow more nearly. It should be obvious to us that not any one is perfect. We lack much that only the Lord can give us. Not only do we need to see more clearly. We definitely need to follow more nearly. We need to stay close to Jesus for Him to guide us and guard us. It is easy to get far behind and miss a turn and we then have to waste precious time getting back on the right road. The New Testament speaks of those who “followed afar off.”
Following Jesus is personal. “Follow Me,” Jesus said (Matthew 4:19). Christianity is not a mass religion. It is a personal religion—an individual response and relationship to God through Jesus Christ. Jesus said to each individual and He says to each one of us, “Follow Me.”
This following is powerful. “I will make you,” Jesus said (Matthew 4:19). Jesus also said, “All power is given unto Me” (Matthew 28:18). When we step out to follow Him we are given power to be better and to do better. We do not walk in our own power. Jesus is with us. Our success does not depend upon our power or person.
This following is purposeful. “I will make you fishers of men.” Here is a reason for living, inviting others to follow Him and gaining God’s great purpose for our lives.
This following is perceptive. “Fishers of men,” Jesus said. Fishing, harvesting, working—all have one things in common—a particular location. You do not fish on dry land. You do not harvest a crop on blacktop. Following Jesus is going where He leads and do what He wills for us. Our real work is a testimony of joy in knowing God, sharing that we might draw others to Jesus.
Third, we need to serve more sacrificially. “Give” is a word lost to most vocabularies today. We are more concerned about getting and keeping—getting help, getting things, getting money, getting love, getting service, always getting; unconcerned about giving, helping serving. Jesus said, “Give and it shall be given to you” (Luke 6:38).
Fourth, we need to love more dearly. The real key to seeing more clearly, following more nearly and serving more sacrificially is to love more dearly. “For God so loved . . . ” (John 3:16) describes what it means to love more dearly.
How much do you love? That is the question. What you love you will have in your vision—your mind’s eye. It will be the center of your service and the object you follow in devotion. The only hope for us to love more dearly than anyone or anything else is in Jesus Christ. To love Him more dearly means you will follow Him and serve sacrificially. What we need is to follow Jesus more nearly that we might not make so many mistakes and fall into sin so often.
A great and saintly servant of the Lord many years ago in Chichester, England summed all this up when he wrote to the Lord,
Thanks be to Thee . . . for all
The pains and insults which
Thou hast borne for us . . .
May we know Thee more clearly;
Love Thee more dearly; and
Follow Thee more nearly
Now and ever.