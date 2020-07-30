For a long time I have used an important explanation as “community conversation” to encourage the exchange of ideas, opinions and viewpoints. Such a conversation is essential in our day of varied views. There terms referenced in our conversations —democracy, community, socialism, communism, society, fair, fairness, but there isn’t much emphasis on God, Truth, Good or Right. In such times I have tied my thoughts and feelings to what the Psalmist said centuries ago, “Trust in the Lord, and do good; Dwell in the land, and feed on His faithfulness” (Psalm 37:3). In our association with others and in ourprayer with the Unseen World, we need to focus our attention on two things—trust and doing good.
The Psalmist combines with trust and doing, dwelling (staying) and feeding (feasting) in relationship to the One who is really there. I like how Francis Schaeffer titled his great study of philosophy and theology—The God Who Is There. I also like how he titled his book on epistemology (the study of how we know what we know), He Is There and He Is Not Silent. Beyond the physical and material is a vast world that is as real as that which we see, touch and experience materially and physically. God exists and He speaks. God has revealed Himself in the world He created and in the Word that He has given us in Scripture. The Bible is a message that we need to study. The Bible is said to be one of the most purchased books in the world. I would suggest that it is one of the least read of all the books.
In the light of Who God is and who we are, what do we need? The emphasis is on “we” in this question, not just individuals, but in the corporate, community-sense we must understand the reality of material and spiritual things and beings. The balance in our experience and relationship to material and spiritual things was expressed in Jesus’ words when he said to the Pharisees—“Render therefore to Caesar the things that are Caesar’s, and to God the things that are God’s” (Matthew 22:21). There are things in life that are beyond Caesar’s control, those are God’s. Government has its limits and sphere of influence and responsibility. When Government encroaches on God’s territory, we must stress Jesus’ emphasis and remind ourselves and those who compose Government that there are limits.
One of the most important things in regards to this “rendering” to God and to Caesar, involves taxation. As I have emphasized several times in the past, we can expect more taxes and higher taxes. Debt, Obamacare, government expansion and numerous other things related to Government raise the question of how much we need to consider the matter of taxation. In Jesus’ day the Pharisees were trying to “trap” Jesus, desiring to incriminate Him in relation to this thing of taxation. These crafty and cruel religious people plotted and planned to entrap Jesus. They used some of their followers to ask Jesus, “Teacher, we know that You are true, and teach the way of God in truth (which meant they believed the exact opposite); nor do You care about anyone, for You do not regard the person of men. Tell us, therefore, what do You think? Is it lawful to pay taxes to Caesar, or not?” (Matthew 22:15-17). That is still the question!
Government and tradition is still in the business of incriminating and insinuating things against God and His people. Jesus confronted this wickedness in His day, and He calls us to confront such people in our day. There is such hypocrisy in the experience and expression of those who represent us. Our legislators and leaders exempted themselves from Obamacare and other tax liabilities while guaranteeing their success and support, as well as increasing what the taxpayer must surrender to Government. It is for this reason that we need to remember “we are the Government.” There is no Government without the people’s consent and cooperation. This is beyond the “community conversation.” We are responsible for what Government does and is allowed to do. Hear what Jesus asked, as he “perceived their wickedness,” saying, “Why do you test Me, you hypocrites?” Jesus went on to say, “Show Me the tax money.” They brought him a denarius. Jesus then asked, “Whose image and inscription is this?” (Matthew 22:18-20)
The Pharisees then said, “Caesar’s.” Upon this admission, Jesus simply stated, “Render therefore to Caesar the things that are Caesar’s and to God the things that are God’s” (Matthew 22:21). The logic and power of this simple statement is irrefutable. It is a revelation of life’s limits, simply and sanely expressed. So, “What do we need?”
The first and fundamental thing is to recognize such basic limits. There are things that Government should not attempt to do. Indeed, Government is unable to do efficiently or effectively many of the things it attempts to do. Nevertheless, we should willingly and graciously “render to Caesar’s” the things that belong to Government, but we should then recognize and emphasize Government’s limit and decline to support it. All of us are to “render to God” the things that belong to Him. God created us. The mark of His ownership and stewardship is all around us. We belong to God. Indeed, God is sovereign. Our community isn’t just with ourselves. It also involves associations in that broader and larger world, including the Unseen and those multitudes dwelling there.
We need to learn more about these limits and objectives, especially in regards to taxation, humanity, humaneness and generosity. Part of this exercise should be reading the book God has left us, but unfortunately many people may own the book, but seldom read it. At such times I think of the man I met in the mountains of Kentucky in the backwoods of Clay County. He had a stack of Bibles on the mantel above his fireplace. I asked him if he read them because they looked unopened and unused. He said, “No. I can’t read.” I asked him why he had so many Bibles. He said, “I believe it is a sin not to buy the ‘good book’ when it is offered.” The Bible salesman’s paradise! The Bible owner’s ignorance!
For many years the spiritual world, has guided our lives. There is that important “web of influence” giving substance and sanity to our thinking and acting. Once again I want to encourage you to think about and consider the importance of that “web of influence” as we join in “community conversation” to emphasize the good and our God. However, in the process—read the Book! What do we need? I look forward to hearing from you and learning from your good influences how God is working in your life.