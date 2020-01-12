As everyone I have been fortunate enough to meet since I started working for the News Messenger in early September 2019 likely knows, I am not from Texas.
In fact, I am not even from the south. I moved here from Ohio after spending my entire life there, and before I started this job I had never stepped foot in this great state.
There are a lot of ideas about what Texas is like that people who are from where I grew up from. Images of open desert with a lot more cacti come to my mind. I also thought scorpions would be a bigger problem than they are.
The sheer size of the state is lost on us too, evident by sisters plea to “swing by and come see her” when she visited her boyfriend on the military base in El Paso before he was deployed. El Paso is 787 miles from Marshall or approximately, an 11 hour drive. Ohio is only 974 miles, or a 14 hour drive. Not a long of difference in those two.
The weather is also an adventure and if this is what “winter” is like, I’m in!
But one thing that I never expected when I moved here was just how real southern hospitality is.
My mother back home was extremely worried about my move, as any mother of a 23-year-old would be when she announces she’s moving over a thousand miles away. But her fears were squelched within my first week here when I reported back to her the sheer kindness I had received from the community.
I relayed stories about open invitations to home cooked dinners, warm welcomes from co-workers and easily made new friends.
I was an outsider here, and within the first week of living in this area it became my home.
I am still new here, and I still have a lot to learn. But it is through the kindness of this community that I have come to care deeply about its welfare and every single person who resides within it.
So thank you Marshall, for welcoming me with open arms. I will do my best to serve this community in the way I know it deserves.