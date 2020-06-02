Are you looking for a punch recipe for you and your honey? Try this Lemonade Honey Punch recipe from the National Honey Board:

Lemonade Honey Punch

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup-honey
  • 5 thin slices of ginger, peeled
  • ½ cup-water

For Lemonade:

  • 1 cup-freshly squeezed lemon juice
  • 24 ounces apple juice
  • 5 cups water
  • Lemon slices, for serving

Directions:

Simmer the Ginger Honey Syrup ingredients in a heavy saucepan for about 30 minutes, set aside to cool. Remove the ginger slices and discard.

In a large pitcher combine the lemon juice, apple juice and water. Stir in the cooled Ginger Honey Syrup.

Fill each glass with ice and the lemonade, garnish with a lemon slice.

Tip:

You can substitute club soda for the water if you prefer.

