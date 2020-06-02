Are you looking for a punch recipe for you and your honey? Try this Lemonade Honey Punch recipe from the National Honey Board:
Lemonade Honey Punch
Ingredients:
- 1 cup-honey
- 5 thin slices of ginger, peeled
- ½ cup-water
For Lemonade:
- 1 cup-freshly squeezed lemon juice
- 24 ounces apple juice
- 5 cups water
- Lemon slices, for serving
Directions:
Simmer the Ginger Honey Syrup ingredients in a heavy saucepan for about 30 minutes, set aside to cool. Remove the ginger slices and discard.
In a large pitcher combine the lemon juice, apple juice and water. Stir in the cooled Ginger Honey Syrup.
Fill each glass with ice and the lemonade, garnish with a lemon slice.
Tip:
You can substitute club soda for the water if you prefer.