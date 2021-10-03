92.3 The Depot supports positivity, the Marshall community
Almost a year ago, 92.3 The Depot came on the air and began to help move Marshall, Longview and all of East Texas forward, both culturally and economically. That has been, continues and always will be 92.3 The Depot’s mission. We are firm believers that if we take care of the community, the community will take care of us. All of us at 92.3 The Depot are thankful to have witnessed that firsthand.
Over the past few days, a quagmire of muck and unfortunate discourse has been created within the community by an actor of questionable repute and motive from which 92.3 The Depot cannot distance itself enough. The statements that have been made and the behavior exhibited by another so-called “media outlet or new internet radio station” are in no way related to The Depot or our passionate and dedicated group of employees. 92.3 The Depot is licensed by the Federal Communications Commission to serve the communities in our area, and it is our distinct pleasure and honor to do just that.
The high road is often the road less traveled, but it is the morally right route to take. 92.3 The Depot makes it a point to travel the high road every day. We will continue to under-promise and over-deliver to our clients and listeners. 92.3 The Depot has always been about positivity, bringing joy to the community and supporting one another. We stand with the cities of Marshall, Longview and all of East Texas who share an enlightened self-interest in making our beautiful region an even more loving and wonderful place to live and raise a family.
— The Depot