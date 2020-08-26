Accurate Census count is extremely important
To the Editor:
Marshall needs as accurate of a count as possible for the 2020 U.S. Census. It is during this census that Marshall can paint a more accurate and true picture of its population.
As of Aug. 24, the U.S. Census Bureau estimated only 58% of the population inside Marshall and only 56.7% within Harrison County have self-responded.
The U.S. Census Bureau announced it will wrap up self-response and field data collection from enumerators in about a month, on Sept. 30.
The decennial census happens once every 10 years. Yearly updates are estimates based on that baseline data. It is important to get the most complete and accurate response possible.
That data will guide how our community is perceived now and for the next 10 years with projected estimates.
Why Does This Matter
1. Federal Funding
Over 675 billion dollars of federal program funding is distributed to various localities each year based on the census. An undercount in Marshall affects the allocation of Marshall’s fair share of federal resources for schools, hospitals, roads, and public utilities like water and sewer.
2. Voting Districts and Representation
The census is used by federal, state, county, and city governments to draw voting districts. The more complete and accurate our community’s response is, the more complete and accurate our governance can establish those voting boundaries and your representation.
3. Local Economic Growth and Planning
New and existing businesses use the 10-year census and yearly updated projections for future planning. Incomplete and inaccurate data affect those business decisions.
A manufacturing firm may refer to the census to determine if there is sufficient qualified labor in town. Housing developers and retail establishments may look for population and income growth potential. Local government will utilize it for strategic planning of infrastructure and essential city services such as fire and police department funding.
4. It’s the Law and It’s Confidential
Everyone living in the United States is required by the U.S. Constitution to respond to the census.
The U.S. Census Bureau is also bound by law to protect your answers and keep them strictly confidential. The law ensures that your private information is never published and that your answers cannot be used against you by any government agency or court.
What You Can Do
The COVID-19 pandemic has hindered the census process, however there are options for our population to quickly respond by mail or internet. If you live 6 months and a day of the year in Marshall, here is what you can do.
To respond online, go to www.my2020census.gov
By mail, fill out and return the census form mailed to your home
By phone, call 844-330-2020 (English), 844-468-2020 (Spanish)
Encourage friends, neighbors, and family to fill out their census forms
Remind college students to count themselves in Marshall if they live and sleep most of the year in Marshall (6 months and a day)
Encourage your co-workers and employees to respond
Remind others that responding is their constitutional and legal responsibility and their response is held confidential by law
If you have not self-responded, please answer census enumerator questions in person when they come to your home.
Rush Harris, CEcD
Director of Business Services
Marshall Economic Development
Corporation