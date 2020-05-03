CARES act funds should be spend on testing, not airport
Harrison County gets $69,000 from the CARES Act. Your tax dollars at work once again for a select group. The money will be used to clear away brush and fencing from the airport and resurface the parking lot? How many COVID-19 tests could the county purchase and process with $69,000? The most frustrating thing about this little news tidbit is the fact that most of the regular users of this airport could have written a check for that $69,000 without ever feeling its loss. Instead, we have this lame effort at purchasing good will and votes approximately $1 per person which will benefit virtually no one. Senator Cornyn gets a headline and a boost from his wealthy pilot friends while we all sit at home waiting to get sick. I hope he isn’t expecting a thank-you note from me, as it is not forthcoming.
Cynthia Leleko, Marshall