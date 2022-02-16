I want to respond to the letter that appeared in the News Messenger last Sunday. As a Republican County precinct chair, I am a member of the Executive Committee and I have first-hand knowledge of the lack of transparency within the local party.
In regard to the Republican Party county chair race, Mr. Ed Smith has demonstrated very clear and exact reasons for why change is necessary in the Party leadership. The facts are the following:
The current chair of the Republican Party has denied and turned away many Republicans that desired to be involved.
He has not allowed transparency of the donated funds, or where those funds were dispersed, and why. An open records request for such transparency was filed in 2020, and Mr. Lester did not release the information.
The meetings conducted are not “open” meetings, as allowed by State Party rules, they are closed to the public. The state Republican Party meetings are open — and even live-streamed to the public — to ensure transparency. Mr. Lester continually refuses to allow open meetings.
The current chair has been asked by the governor of the state and the chair of the state Republican Party to resign over racially divisive online comments and public actions — he stood on the courthouse lawn in full combat gear, with a loaded AR-15, prior to a called county meeting. His actions and words have no common decency and no place in the Party. He has refused to resign.
The current chair does not maintain healthy, working relationships with the vast majority of currently elected local office holders, which has an overall negative effect.
The censures of elected officials should always be coordinated with state Republican Party officials and district chairs to ensure unity of decisions. Mr. Lester did not work to seek unity, did not follow the established protocol, and as a result, the local censure was not approved by the Republican Party of Texas.
Ed Smith is running to be your next Republican Party chair of Harrison County. As mayor of Marshall, Ed has demonstrated the ability to bring “unity” to diverse groups, provide transparency and grow organizations. Ed Smith is a man of honor.
— Elton Brock, Marshall