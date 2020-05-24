Church reopenings should be based on safety data, not date
I read The Marshall News Messenger article: “Trump stokes furor in debate over in-person worship” (May 22). Even one of the president’s closest allies, Robert Jeffries, who is a pastor of a Dallas megachurch said his decision will be driven by “data-driven, instead of date-driven, when it comes to reopening.” And, he is eyeing next month (June).
I attended a variety of churches both pre-covid-19 and during Covid-19. During the early stages of the pandemic, nearly all were online.
Last week, both my Catholic Church and my Methodist Church allowed in-person services.
With Americans being cooped-up during these couple of months, sadly many have forgotten compassion, civility and caring for others. It is even sadder that it has bred a “me, me, me attitude”.
In most mainstream Judeo-Christian congregations (and others), compassion and caring for others is what is Christ-like. Now, a huge proportion of Americans are highly partisan, and that is what makes this a divided, polarized nation. We need Healing.
Spiritual healing can be prayers said at home. My parents and I have said prayers at-home during Kansas blizzards when we were home-bound in my youth. After all, our goal is to get to Heaven. I practice 6-foot social-distancing not only for me, but for you.
People need to use common-sense. People continue to die worldwide, and this Covid-19 is more complex than ordinary-flu. If we don’t take it seriously, we or some our family and friends may be “6 feet under” as part of eternal social-distancing in a cemetery plot. Let’s be a unified country and let the conspiracy theories stop. Think of our fellow-citizens as much as we care about ourselves. And, I have occasionally attended St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marshall, over the years as well.
Church is much more than a building. It is faith that is instilled in our hearts. We are not deprived. Let us live another day in order to receive communion and fellowship another week. Be kind.
James A. Marples
Longview resident