Election confusion eliminated
I have worked as an Election Clerk, a Poll Watcher and an Election Judge. In providing the following information, I hope to dispel some of the rumors and misinformation circulating about mail-in ballots in Texas.
First, it would be virtually impossible to duplicate ballots as a way to “rig” an election. Ballots are printed on a special die-cut paper, with rounded and squared corners. The paper is a special size, weight and color. Each ballot is individually numbered with unique sequences of numbers. The scanner that reads and “counts” the votes would immediately recognize and reject any duplicated or “xeroxed” ballot. Further, in any election (primary, run-off or General Election) ballots will differ, depending on local jurisdictions (precincts), candidates, party affiliation, propositions, resolutions, constitutional amendments, etc. These singularities would make mass duplication of blank ballots problematic.
Only qualified registered voters can request an absentee or mail-in ballot. Check with your local Elections Office or online, to see if you qualify. When received in the office, each signed request is reviewed, verified, and, if approved, a single ballot is mailed to that voter’s confirmed address. When the voter returns the ballot, it is placed in a sealed “secrecy envelope”, which is placed inside another envelope, which MUST be mailed to the local elections office. All mailed ballots are collected from the mail each day and securely locked in storage until Election Day.
If a voter requests a mail-in ballot and later decides to vote in person, the mail-in ballot must be surrendered to the election office or polling site. If it is not returned, that individual’s on-site vote may not be counted.
Since each voter must request his/her own ballot; and return it individually, the process of some special interest group attempting to gather ballots, fill them out, and submit them is very hard to visualize. A sizable batch of ballot requests or returned ballots arriving at the elections office with similar handwriting, post-marks, dates, etc. would immediately raise suspicion from Election office staff and would merit investigation. Further, each ballot request includes the voter’s Birthdate, which would preclude strangers submitting requests or ballots on behalf of eligible voters.
Ballots must be returned individually by U.S. Postal Service or other licensed carrier to the local County Elections Office. They cannot be hand-delivered.
On Election Day, the stored ballots are removed from their secure location, opened and inspected by members of an independent Ballot Board. The voter’s signature on the outer envelope is compared to their original signature, provided when they registered to vote. If all Ballot Board Members agree the signatures match, the ballot is removed from the Privacy Envelope and scanned so the voter’s choices can be recorded and included in the full election count. If there is a disagreement or a discrepancy on a voter signature or any ballot markings, an Election Judge makes the final call. Poll watchers from each political party are also permitted to observe the Ballot Board’s work. The voter’s information is entered separately, showing them as having voted. This eliminates the possibility of duplicate ballots submitted under one name.
As I noted earlier, these are the procedures that must be followed in Texas. Other states will have their own election codes, policies and procedures.
More information can be found at http://harrisoncountytexas.org/elections/ , and https://www.sos.state.tx.us/elections/. You can also visit the Harrison County Elections Office, 415 E. Burleson, Marshall, TX. They are very friendly and happy to answer all your questions!
I sincerely hope this will help eliminate some of the confusion and hopefully offer some assurances that will provide prospective voters with heightened confidence in the Texas Elections Process.
Cynthia Leleko