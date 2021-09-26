Get vaccinated for the family that is Marshall
I am writing to advocate for the family that is Marshall, Texas, to get vaccinated.
To those unvaccinated, I understand that you are uncertain about this vaccine, the effects it may have, or maybe you’re just sick of hearing people tell you what you should and shouldn’t do.
I was concerned too, until I had a conversation with a healthcare provider about how fast this vaccine was produced. My healthcare provider explained that normally in a vaccine development and approval process, teams lose funding and attention, which puts the process on hold and takes longer than necessary. These COVID vaccines are different because they have required, and been given, all hands-on-deck attention. They have the financial and public attention necessary for this process to be as smooth — and more importantly — complete as possible.
It is to the point where I think every single person I could ask has been affected or known someone who has been greatly affected by COVID. The easiest way to show your neighbor love is to get vaccinated to prevent the further spread and life-altering consequences of COVID. I’m asking you to start a conversation. If you are unsure, talk to a health care profession that you trust and be honest about what you don’t understand. If you are still unsure, simply wearing a mask in public still is an act of love that shows respect for your fellow Marshallites.
Do what our community does best — show up with love.
Sophie Hudson
Marshall