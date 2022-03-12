Helpful people in Marshall
This afternoon (Tuesday), I ran out of gas on South Alamo and Garrett Street. I got out of my pick-up and tried to flag down someone to help me. A mailman sat in his truck less than 30 yards from me and did absolutely nothing. Numerous cars and truck went by me. Some slowed but did not stop.
Finally a wonderful woman by the name of Linda Robertson stopped. She asked how she could help me. I told her my truck was out of gas, my cell phone was at home and I needed to be taken to my daughter’s place of employment. Without hesitation she told me to get in her car and she would help me.
I would like to publicly thank Ms. Robertson for going out of her way to stop and help on old woman on a cold, rainy afternoon when she did not have to. God bless you, Linda.
— P.A. Almquist, Marshall