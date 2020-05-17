Hospital sad and empty today
Dear Editor,
I agree very much with the letter written by Ned Dennis to the News Messenger [about the hospital]. Not long ago we had a hospital that Marshall was very proud of. A good ICU, Labor and Delivery with more than one floor being used.
Not we have one floor for patients and for serious patients we are shipped off to Longview, Tyler or Shreveport. If we use the doctors (very good ones) in the hospital we pay for office call and any extras, then comes the facilities fee in the mail and as for me, my insurance won’t pay on the facilities fee.
I loved our hospital the way is was before Christus came in, by the way we have used this hospital since 1962.
Could this be just another nursing home in the future? Take a walk through our hospital and see how empty and sad it looks today.
Fern Stinson