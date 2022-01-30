I beg to differ
On the morning of Sunday, Jan. 2, my wife had turned our dog outside and noticed that our friend, Royce Allen on Sanders Street was warming his car in the carport. She noticed the exhaust from the car and commented on it.
The day before Mr. Allen and his son had cleaned off the roof of his house. Some of the debris was piled at the end of the carport when his car was parked. About 10 minutes had passed and I had looked out the window and saw a fire under the car. As I was about to run out the door, I told my wife to call 911 and then I ran out the door to check on Royce, which was about 150 feet from our home. When I arrived, Royce was already outside trying to put the fire out with a water hose, The fire was still contained under the car at that point, which is apparently where it started,
The fire trucks arrived in a few minutes with a small amount of water. The firemen were spraying what water they had on the area of the car which was not working. The fire spread from under the car to the west wall of the carport, which is the outside wall of his living room. Other fire trucks arrived but none of them had water, so the men immediately started dragging hoses from the truck down Harper Drive to the nearest water hydrant, which was about 125 to 150 yards north.
The firemen knew their jobs and performed them very officially. When the firemen got to the hydrant and tried to attach the hoses the hydrant was not working. So, the other firemen that had arrived started dragging hose the other direction of Harper Drive to another water hydrant which was about 200 yards to it. This one started giving out water and the firemen could begin trying to put out the fire that had spread to the roof and inside the house by now. Needless to say, the house was a complete loss.
Later in the day, a person with the fire department came to the house and when he was there, I talked with him about the fire. I told him where it had started and about the water hydrant that did not work and not having enough water with the first truck that arrived. His reply to me: “It was an unfortunate incident.”
Are you kidding me? It was a fiasco.
Royce is 83 years old. He lost everything. Also, his little dog, which he loved dearly, did not survive either. The little dog slept with him every night and made every step that he did.
The house was a two bedroom home with a small living room, kitchen and bath. However, it held everything that he and his late wife had collected during their lives together. When I got him away from the house and he came to ours, he sat down by a tree and started crying and said that he wanted to die. I cried too. It was horrible.
The article and picture of this house fire was in the Marshall News Messenger on Tuesday, Jan. 4. The article is from Chief Reggie Cooper of the Fire Department. I agree the men did a good job – one that they have been trained to do and have repeatedly accomplished. He stated that it could have been worse. If you get time, drive down Harper Drive to Sanders Street. It is the first house on the left. You do not have to stop to see if you think that the fire could have been worse, as the article read. I think the City is liable.
I was told by a City employee that the man who is responsible for inspecting the water hydrants had died. I guess that means we might as well remove the water hydrants, so they do not become an eyesore. As far as the wind being a factor in this fire, decide for yourself. Drive down Eastmoor Drive and look from there to the burned house on Sanders. The houses are so close and with fencing around the homes, the wind could not get to the house. You will be able to see the walls are still up.
It was not an unfortunate incident but a complete catastrophe. The firemen did all that was possible to be done under the circumstances.
All water hydrants need to be inspected within our fire department’s reach. Next time, it could be your house going up in flames.