Edwin C. Bearss, historian emeritus of the National Park Service, once said, “You cannot describe a battlefield unless you walk it.” Bearss was inspired by a visit to the Shiloh National Battlefield Park in his younger days because, to him, simply reading about something that took place wasn’t enough. Seeing where it took place and imagining yourself as if you were there witnessing it was, though. And the late Mr. Bearss is correct.
You cannot describe a battlefield until you have walked one. I speak from experience, having visited battlefields from Vicksburg, Mississippi to Pleasant Hill and Mansfield, Louisiana and Prairie Grove, Arkansas. I have read about these sites, and the quiet majesty of the silence of these places after nearly two centuries is awe inspiring.
For the past 20 or so years, I have been a student of the American Civil War, including both being a reenactor as well as a historical interpreter. It’s been something I have enjoyed being able to do because not only have I met wonderful people along the way, and amassed quite the personal library and collection of artifacts, but it’s given me a deeper understanding of the collective history of the United States, whether it be good or bad.
655,000 Americans died during the Civil War. There were more deaths directly caused by combat than any other American war save World War II. It was the war that ripped apart the Union at its seams and re-forged it through fire and blood. Its cause? The enslavement of nearly four million human beings.
It was the war that brought about three amendments to the Constitution and sparked the ember of dramatic change for every American citizen moving forward. Its wake is still affecting us to this day, from books and movies to monuments and to reenactments.
This year, 2022, marks two years since the world lost Ed Bearss. But, it also marks the 160th anniversary of the second year of the American Civil War. And, this past weekend, there was a mock battle in Jefferson held on the sight of the last standing powder mill used by the Confederate forces in Texas. The Battle for Big Cypress Bayou will be held again next year, and I would like to encourage you to attend if you get a chance.
Jefferson may not be an actual battlefield, but it is well worth attending so that the sights and sounds of what Ed Bearss and other historians like myself describe with words can be seen and heard. Sounds that will remain in your memory, and potentially cause you to want to visit a battlefield yourself.
Union forever.
— Jonathan McCarty, Marshall