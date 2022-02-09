In a letter I wrote published Jan. 30 about the lack of maintenance on our fire hydrants, I did put my name on it. I’m guilty as charged and proud of it. Since then, I have been checking on our emergency sirens which have not been “emergency sirening.” In the past months, our National Weather Service and local news stations from Shreveport have issued tornado warnings for the Marshall area with a tornado heading west to east down Highway 80.
Lo and behold, just like the lo and behold water hydrant that did not work, that destroyed our neighbor’s home, the sirens failed to warn our residents of the tornadoes. Thank God we were spared of any danger.
I found out the reason the sirens are not operating is because the batteries needed are too expensive. Apparently, whomever is responsible for the siren expected God to install the batteries.
When I was told that the person responsible for checking the water hydrants had died, I guess one could just say this person was also responsible for the siren as well. No one could prove otherwise. No one has checked or worked on the hydrants yet.
Is our city lacking the diligence of these departments by our department heads and city leaders?
— Ronnie Foster, Marshall