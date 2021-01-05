Jim Fitzgerald was an outstanding man
Dear Editor,
I want to thank you for Robin Y. Richardson’s recent front page article about Jim Fitzgerald. All that Robin said about Jim was true and more.
I also am a Rotary Past District Governor (several years after Jim). Years ago I gave $2,500 to the Rotary Foundation. Jim remarked I had inspired him in my giving. Years later I gave another $5,000 to the Rotary Foundation. I believe Jim gave $100,000 to the Rotary Foundation.
I read the report Jim had written about the history and the club and told Jim I appreciated his efforts and his comments. I received a response from Jim thanking me for my comment. “What you say and mean means a lot Mr. Jim.”
I propose that all other friends of Jim Fitzgerald write the editor and have their names added to the list of friends and admirers of Mr. Jim Fitzgerald.
Sincerely,
Carol G. Fletcher