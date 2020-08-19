Let the statues stand!
Dear Ms. Editor,
Before I opine, I wish to make this statement: I in no way condone, support, or approve of slavery.
It is at once one of the most heinous and barbaric acts of inhumanity.
The only one worse is the kidnapping of a child for sex slavery.
Our county commissioners court has been petitioned to remove the Confederate Soldier memorial on our courthouse lawn.
The signers claim that it represents slavery (or memories of) White Supremacy and racism.
They have their right to opine, express their petitions and petition. Are their views based on facts or feelings?
My ancestors, Clement M. James, Robert Hicks James and William R. James answered the call to arms when Northern flags and South winds began to flutter. These boys were not owners of plantations or slaves, nor were they sons of men who did.
Only about one and one quarter percent of Southerners did.
They were poor dirt farmers, trying to scratch out a living in the red, sandy soils of Jasper County, Miss.
I cannot accept the idea that these three young men beat their plow shares in to swords only to march off and fight a bloody war so the rich plantation owners could possess slaves. That dog don’t hunt!
These three ancestors were killed in action, defending what they believed was right.
They were among tens of thousands who died for the cause.
The Daughters of the Confederacy solicited donations to erect statues in memory of these who were buried in graves hundreds of miles from home.
Let the statues stand!
There is an historical plaque placed in front of the old picture show in downtown Marshall, to bring attention to James Farmer for his contribution in the Civil Rights Movement.
I most strongly suggest that our commissioners court have it moved to a more conspicuous location like the West courthouse lawn.
Build a sidewalk to it and a place for people to stand and read. Landscape around it to make it an attraction.
Perhaps the Harrison County Black community will finance this worthy project.
Build rather than tear down.
Sincerely, Johnny James