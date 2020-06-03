Library needs to reopen
To the Editor of The Marshall News Messenger,
Your article stated Governor Abbott in April allowed libraries to reopen based on local cities’ discretion. City spokesperson Stormy Nickerson’s statements indicated the decision to reopen by city management would have to be based on protecting “all library visitors, especially our valued senior patrons.”
As one of those senior patrons who use to frequently visit the library, I would like to encourage city management to reopen the library for limited use by Marshall and Harrison County residents.
This public facility is a large and spacious building that would accommodate 20 to 30 adults who could easily practice social distancing of more than 6 feet.
During my many visits to the library I have seldom seen more than 20 people shopping among the book shelves, or sitting reading in the many widely spaced chairs.
It was a little more crowded at the computers, but that could be altered.
I am writing this letter because since ‘shelter in place’ was ordered, many of us senior citizens have had little to do at home alone other than read, knit, crochet, watch TV reruns — that is — those of us old dinosaurs who don’t tweet, twitter, facebook, etc. and only use our phones to make and take phone calls.
There is a line in an old Mac Davis song entitled Oh Lord, It’s Hard to be Humble, that says, “I enjoy my own company ...”. We could enjoy our own company much more if we had access to the library to select more books.
My friends and I have read and re-read most all my collections of Michael Connelly, Lee Childs, Nevada Barr, Robyn Carr, Tony Hillerman, Sue Grafton, John Grisham and Nora Roberts. I’m sure there are some of their books I have not read, as well as other great authors I’ve yet to read. We just need new, fresh material!
So — on behalf of myself and my friends, and all the “valued senior patrons” and all the Marshall and Harrison County residents who love and miss our library — I want to encourage Marshall’s City Management to seriously reconsider reopening the Marshall Library to limited usage.
Melba M. Woods,
Woodlawn resident