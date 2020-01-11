Loss of historian felt by community
Merriam-Webster defines a historian as a noun, meaning first a student or writer of history, and second, a writer or compiler of a chronicle. I like to think that I live up to either or both of those definitions, but I know that I simply walk in the shadow of others who succeed as such. With that on my mind, I sat and considered the loss of Mrs. Gail K. Beil this week.
I have never in my life, met a more capable historian than she, save perhaps the late Max S. Lale, or the Honorable Ben Z. Grant, the three of whom are greatly gifted sources of wisdom and knowledge.
The loss of Mrs. Beil is tremendous for the city of Marshall, Texas, and for our county as well. She was a fervent advocate for both, and her contributions to multiple organizations have forever impacted this city and its people.
I consider it an honor and privilege to have known Mrs. Beil.
With the same respect, though I did not know Mr. Louis Kariel, I can’t deny what he did for our city, either. Especially coming from a family where my father and grandfather both worked for the Union Pacific Railroad. Mr. Kariel’s efforts to preserve and maintain the historic Marshall Depot are a gift to the future.
If a city is judged by its citizens, then Marshall surely has the very best possible. My condolences to both the Beil and Kariel families in their time of loss.
— Jonathan McCarty