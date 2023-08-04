In a future upcoming city council session, the governing body will vote to issue a “Special Use Permit” to The Aventurine One Development group, which will be the final step to begin the construction project.
There is a critical need for housing here in Marshall. If Marshall is expected to grow, then housing will be needed to accommodate the residents. Housing for senior citizens is under construction, and apartments for the higher-income level residents are also being built. However, apartments for moderate- to low-income residents are in the hands of the council.
The apartments to be built on the old Blue Buckle building property will help with the housing shortage in Marshall.
It is a $20 million project (The largest singular investment in Marshall in years), will create jobs (temporary and permanent), is a taxable entity, is a new housing opportunity and is an economic boost for Marshall.
The Bottom Line: Aventurine One Development has been given the approval by the Planning And Zoning Commission, after having met all the city requirements and regulations to build moderate- to low-income loft apartments in Marshall, Texas. Aventurine One Development will be requesting the issuance of a “Special Use Permit” (because it’s over two floors) to begin the construction.
— Leo Morris, Marshall