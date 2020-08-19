Need to embrace history as it happened, and vote
To the Editor:
The 2019 Census estimates 22,831 people live in Marshall.
Of those people, almost 40% of them are black.
As a Marshall native, I know that in practice this looks like the deep slash Highway 59 cuts through the heart of our city, with white residents to the west of 59 and black residents to the east. Eventually, all of the black kids are sitting together in the cafeteria, and we forget that at one time we all learned and played together.
The movement surrounding the Confederate soldier statue downtown has reaffirmed this experience for me, and I imagine it speaks to similar experiences for others.
On one side of the courthouse are historical anarchists; people who are asking the city to be progressive enough to tell the truth about a past retold and reinforced by the defeated.
Their ask is small, to relocate rather than dismantle, but this persistence speaks to the larger call in America for humanity, consideration, and equality. People think anarchy is by definition a dirty word, but it’s an act that holds governments accountable to what matters most: the people.
In this case, the people have been legitimately and systematically wronged. The statue standing in effigy in front of the courthouse is a testament to a country and community that had no love for black Americans, and still has not repaired these wounds.
On the other side stand living monuments to a one-sided historical past armed with Confederate flags and firearms.
More problematic than a statue of an unnamed soldier are the many individuals who stand resolute to protect it.
What message does this send to the over 6,000 students served by Marshall ISD?
How do we help our black students develop positive identities for themselves when they see these images? And more than that, how do we grow positive relations between black and white students in schools when white children are unsure of what side they should stand on.
We must ask ourselves if our duty is to the past or the future, and if it is the latter, what immediate decisions are we willing to make to foster positive relations and prepare students for a multicultural world.
Protect a painful, divisive historical past, or embrace the discomfort that comes with transformational, positive change.
This task isn’t easy, and requires us to face history as it happened.
If anything, we should be hyper-focused on supporting local teachers who risk their health to teach our students core subjects along with kindness, cooperation and understanding.
Just as important is voting in all elections. The upkeep of the statue is supported by county tax dollars, and two county commissioners are running for reelection this year along with the most important Presidential election of our lifetime.
Register to vote, get to know who’s running, and believe in November that your vote is powerful.
René Dillard is a Marshall native, a former MISD teacher, and currently resides in Nashville where she works in Education Policy.